ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, MA

Marion students among honor roll recipients at Upper Cape Tech

theweektoday.com
 4 days ago

Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School has announced their fourth quarter honor roll, which includes nine students...

sippican.theweektoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley High School graduate wins Miss Massachusetts pageant

Wellesley High School graduate Katrina Kincade is no stranger to donning an evening gown and answering tough questions on the fly, with grace and poise. The winner earlier this month of the 2022 Miss Massachusetts pageant at the Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts in Worcester, the precursor to the Miss America competition, started gaining experience as a Wellesley Middle School student.
WELLESLEY, MA
falmouthvisitor.com

Where to Find the Best Scoop of Ice Cream in the Falmouth Area

Eating a high quality ice cream cone is truly a quintessential Cape Cod experience. Whatever your plans are for your summer day, there’s always a way to include ice cream! So the next question is: where can I get the best ice cream around? If you are staying in the Falmouth area, we have narrowed the vast array of choices down to a select few. We tried many scoops from many different venues and here is the list we assembled.
FALMOUTH, MA
Barnstable Patriot

'Human books’ share their stories of prejudice, discrimination in Osterville

OSTERVILLE -- One effort to challenge and help diminish prejudice, discrimination, stereotyping and stigmatization is the Human Library, a collection of people, “human books.”. They are victims of these societal stigmas and share their experiences in open, honest conversations with a community of “readers.”. The Osterville Village Library...
BARNSTABLE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bourne, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Massachusetts State
City
Marion, MA
point2homes.com

11 Hemenway Road, Framingham, Middlesex County, MA, 01701

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Sought after North Framingham location. Well-maintained Cape style 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom home is located on .64 acres with great curb appeal. Front to back one car garage. Newly renovated kitchen (2015) with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and tile floor. Open concept dining/kitchen area with lots of natural light and French doors leading to a spacious three-season room with a screen door to the back deck. Wood flooring and wood burning fireplace in Livingroom. There are two bedrooms on the first floor. One bedroom presently being used as an office has a full bathroom. Two large bedrooms on the second floor and a newly renovated bathroom. Partially finished basement, lots of storage, and walk out through the garage. Newer boiler for gas heat and tankless water heater. A beautiful backyard with a new 12x16 shed (2021). Professionally Landscaped, new low maintenance siding and gutters (2022) windows replaced in (2010) and roof replaced in 2016. Convenient to everything.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

RAW VIDEO: Massive Fire Decimates Multi-Million Dollar Hingham Property

A massive fire destroyed a multi-million dollar home in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon. The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. on Mann Street. Video from nearby showed heavy flames and smoke that could be seen for miles around. According to Zillow, the home was sold on June 10...
HINGHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Likely Cause of Fire at Nantucket's Veranda House Hotel Revealed

The likely cause of the massive fire that destroyed several buildings in downtown Nantucket, including the historic Veranda House hotel, this weekend has been revealed. The blaze on Saturday is believed to have been started by improperly disposed smoking materials, state and local authorities said Monday. The fire began where trash was stored, under the front porch.
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Coast Guard, Dennis and Yarmouth launch search after report of boat taking on water in Nantucket Sound

DENNIS – A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter along with a Dennis fire boat and a Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources boat were scouring an area roughly 3 miles off Dennis in Nantucket Sound Sunday evening. The search was prompted by a report of a vessel taking on water. Flightaware confirms the Coast Guard helo took off from Air Station Cape Cod and was conducting a grid search of the area. Further details were not immediately available.
DENNIS, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod#High School
1420 WBSM

No Injuries in Dighton House Fire

DIGHTON — A fire in Dighton over the weekend was put out in around fifteen minutes, with no injuries reported — despite the heat of the blaze blowing out several windows in the house. Dighton Fire Chief Christopher Maguy said fire crews were called out to a Smith...
DIGHTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts dog's artwork to raise money for Alzheimer's Association

BOSTON — A unique and adorable artist in Massachusetts is taking up painting to support a good cause. Jackson, a 3-year-old dog named after famed painter Jackson Pollock, is creating artwork with his paws with the help of his owner, Karen Pollack. Pollack is the director of community relations...
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth’s Big Value Outlet Closing For Good

DARTMOUTH — It's the end of an era, as Big Value Outlet — a store that has been a Dartmouth landmark and community fixture for decades — will be closing its doors for good. Big Value President David Tatelbaum said in a release Monday that he and...
DARTMOUTH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
B98.5

Historic Massachusetts Inn Gutted By Saturday Morning Fire

According to WMTW, a historic bed & breakfast located on the Massachusetts' island of Nantucket has been heavily damaged by a Saturday morning fire. The fire that engulfed The Veranda House, which the article says dates back to the 17the century, was reported at about 6:45 AM on Saturday. Fortunately,...
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Motorcyclist injured in collision with car in Bourne

BOURNE – A motorcycle operator was injured in a collision with a car in Bourne shortly before 2 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Main Street in Buzzards Bay. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
1420 WBSM

Cafeteria at Wareham’s Tobey Hospital Closed for Staff

WAREHAM — The cafeteria at Tobey Hospital in Wareham is now closed for dining due to ongoing labor shortages, although hospital employees are still preparing meals for patients, according to a statement provided to WBSM News by Southcoast Health. The company's two other hospitals, Charlton Memorial in Fall River...
WAREHAM, MA
point2homes.com

885 Route 6A Street, Dennis, Barnstable County, MA, 02638

A charming antique Cape located in Dennis Village. Merging some old and some newer. Close proximity to everything the Village offers including Cape Cod Playhouse, Scargo Lake, Corporation Beach and the Dennis Highlands Golf Course. Well cared for home with established gardens, mature landscaping and a shed for storing all your tools. Some updates along the way including Windows, Roof and Kitchen with farmers sink and large first floor primary Bedroom. Enjoy the character and charm this home offers. Also has a generator and ductless AC units. The home is being sold ''as in'' condition. Seller has never lived in the property and makes no warranties or representations. Dining room Chandelier excluded from sale. Buyer and buyer agents to verify all information contained within.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
NECN

COVID Risk Increases in Boston, Most of Eastern Mass.

Five new Massachusetts counties jumped from low to medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A week ago, only Dukes County -- which includes Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard -- were in the medium risk category. But this week, Dukes County jumped into the high risk category and Barnstable, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties all went from low to medium risk. The rest of the state remains in the low risk category.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Surprising True Story of Providence Zoo’s Amazing Sentinel Dog

Think the Sentinel dog statue at Roger Williams Park Zoo is just a photo op spot? Think again. Though tens of thousands of zoo guests have enjoyed Providence's Roger Williams Park Zoo over the years and have likely snapped a photo or two with the park's beloved dog statue, how many people truly know his tale - or even his name?
PROVIDENCE, RI
capecod.com

Woman injured by boat propeller in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A woman reportedly suffered a leg injury from a boat propeller late Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on the Yarmouth side of the Highbank Road bridge. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth DNR are investigating the incident. Cape...
YARMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy