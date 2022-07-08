ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston, IA

TRAIL CLOSED ALONG BEAVER CREEK NATURAL RESOURCE AREA

cityofjohnston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trail along Beaver Creek near the new Ignit Sports & Recreation Facility is currently...

www.cityofjohnston.com

Comments / 0

raccoonvalleyradio.com

UPDATE: Storm Cleanup Continues Across Greene County

Clean up continues across Greene County in the aftermath of a thunderstorm early Monday morning. Greene County Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann tells Raccoon Valley Radio Spring Lake Park had several fallen trees and tree limbs, with at least four campers that sustained damage due to the falling trees. Crews have since re-open all blocked roads in the park and there is some minor cleanup happening on the Raccoon River Valley Trail.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Widespread Damage from Thunderstorms Across Greene County

A few severe thunderstorm warnings early Monday morning have caused widespread damage in Greene County. The National Weather Service issued the first warning at 4:09am for Greene County and a second warning was issued at 4:20am for southern Greene County, both expired at 4:45am. A third warning was issued for northeastern Greene County at 4:45am until 5:30am.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowans report significant storm damage early Monday morning

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Early morning storms have brought damage to parts of Iowa Monday. KCCI viewers report damage in the Zearing area. Patty Lou sent a picture of an old oak tree that came down, and its limbs are all over. Her estimate puts this tree at 18 inches in diameter.
JEFFERSON, IA
weareiowa.com

Severe wind caused damage in several Iowa towns Monday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — A round of severe storms early Monday morning caused damage in parts of Carroll, Greene, Boone and Story Counties in central Iowa. The intense storms brought strong wind gusts, torrential rain and frequent thunder and lightning to the region. Glidden, Iowa recorded the highest wind...
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Iowa man dies in Sunday morning house fire

ALTOONA, IOWA (WHO) — A 73-year-old Iowa man has died after he was pulled from his burning home by firefighters early Sunday morning. According to a news release, the Altoona Fire Department was called to a home in the 1400 block of 5th Avenue SE at 2:40 a.m. on Sunday on a report of a house fire.
ALTOONA, IA
iowa.media

Despite rising costs, Gates Sweetcorn isn’t changing prices

June 21 marks the start of summer for the northern hemisphere, but for Creston, summer hasn’t started until the Gates family begins selling their award-winning sweet corn out of the bed of one of their vintage trucks. After a cool spring set back the first planting, Alan Gates said...
Western Iowa Today

Sweet Corn Returns To Iowa Stands – But Prices Are Higher

(Des Moines, IA) — Farm stands have started selling sweet corn again in Iowa but the price has increased. Farmers say everything is higher this year – fertilizer, fuel, and seed costs. It isn’t clear how much the prices will go up yet. WHO/TV reports that Deardorff Sweet Corn in Adel will begin deliveries to Iowa grocery stores Tuesday. Farmers are reminding customers that they don’t set the prices you will see.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Adair County Sheriff’s Office find ‘human remains’

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 10th, 2022 at approximately 12:20 pm, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to check the well-being of a County resident. Officers arrived at a property in the area of Youngstown Trial at approximately 1:17 pm. While checking the area, officers on scene located human remains.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held For Quinnebago & Lexie Lou’s Saturday

The Panora Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for two new businesses on Saturday. The ceremony was for Quinnebago and Lexie Lou’s which are seperate entities that do business out of the same location on 106 East Main Street in Panora. Quinnebego will be a retail and rental shop with kayaks, paddle boards, electric bikes along with retail items for water and outdoor sports. Owner of Quinnebego, Quinten Pfeiffer said that the ribbon cutting was a success with a ton of new customers.
PANORA, IA
Axios Des Moines

Ask Axios: Why does Des Moines allow this street dumpster?

Question: Why does the City of Des Moines allow dumpsters to be parked on the streets for months at a time?This dumpster next to Capital Square has been the home [of] vermin and stench for at least 5 years. What is the deal? — Bruce Gast of WDMState of play: Jason and Linh used to work in Capital Square. We can vouch that a dumpster had been located on Fifth Street between Locust and Walnut streets for years and was still there in April when Bruce asked this question.Real Capital Solutions, Capital Square's management company, didn't return our inquiries about the matter.So we forwarded Bruce's question to the city's neighborhood services department on April 21 and were updated on several occasions that city staff were looking into it.Driving the news: The dumpster's longtime tenure on Fifth Street is over.After being contacted about the dumpster, Capital Square's management notified the city that it is being removed, Devin Perry, a DSM spokesperson told us last week.Of note: If plans change, owners will need to obtain a permit to relocate the dumpster on the street, Perry said. Dumpsters be gone: Fifth Street as it looked Saturday. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
DES MOINES, IA
point2homes.com

4734 148th Street, Urbandale, Dallas County, IA, 50323

Immaculate 2 story SMART home with over 2,000 Sq. Ft. 4 very spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. New LVP flooring on main floor, granite counter tops, new roof 2021, new lighting, new washer, dryer, dishwasher, new fridge and stove. Large backyard with play set and garden. Basement stubbed and ready for future finish! 3 Car garage. Come see this beauty before its gone! Seller leaving house furnished! Except tools in garage!
URBANDALE, IA
KCCI.com

Prairie Meadows racehorse tests positive for meth

ALTOONA, Iowa — A horse that won a race at Prairie Meadows has tested positive for meth. The horse named Drag Malibu was drug tested shortly after winning the third race of the day on May 29. "The horse had trace amounts of methamphetamine in his body when the...
ALTOONA, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa To Become First Midwest State for Unique Railbike Experience

The Hawkeye state is about to become the first midwest state to launch a unique and safe way to experience the scenery of Iowa. According to KCRG, Boone will be the home to Rail Explorers, a hands-free bicycling experience designed for "thrill-seekers" and "nature enthusiasts". Their website provides the following description of the experience:
IOWA STATE
Iowa State Daily

City looks to increase penalties during 801 Day

The Ames City Council will introduce new draft ordinances that will increase penalties during 801 Day at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Iowa State students’ 801 Day began when sororities and fraternities prohibited alcohol during the week leading up to the start of classes. The prohibition ended at 8 a.m. on the Saturday before classes, and for some students, the drinking began at 8:01 a.m.
KCCI.com

Drivers compete in bus rodeo in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo, KCRG reports. The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops. "The course...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

