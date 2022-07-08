College Station Rd. Remains Closed at N. Oconee Access Rd. to Westbound Traffic Until Further Notice

Due to continued roadway safety concerns resulting from damage to a water main on June 28, College Station Road will remain closed to westbound traffic at the North Oconee Access Road until further notice. Eastbound lanes remain open to through traffic.

A preliminary report from a hired geotechnical firm shows multiple areas of concern due to underground voids beneath College Station Road from Riverbend Road to the outer Loop 10 Ramp entrance.

On Thursday, July 7, 2022, the geotechnical firm began subsurface field borings and testing investigations. A final report is expected by Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The report will identify the level of impact and feasible solutions. The report will assist ACCGov Transportation and Public Works Department staff in determining the most appropriate course of action and the extent to which internal staff and more extensive outside resources are needed to repair the damage.

The length of closure will depend on the extent of repairs needed with the goal of reopening the roadway through a short-term or long-term repair on or before August 12, 2022.

Westbound traffic from Research Drive to the North Oconee Access Road on College Station Road will only be able to access the River’s Crossing complex or the North Oconee Access Road for the UGA Park & Ride lot, North Oconee River Greenway, or North Oconee River Water Reclamation Facility.

Through traffic access is not available to Riverbend Road, Loop 10, or beyond for westbound traffic on College Station Road. Westbound traffic attempting to access these areas will be routed to the North Oconee Access Road to turn around.

Until the road is reopened, the following areas will be inaccessible to travelers:

College Station Road westbound through traffic access past Research Drive (only access to River’s Crossing and the North Oconee Access Road for parking areas, the North Oconee River Greenway, and the Water Reclamation Facility remains open);

Research Drive right turns for westbound access past the North Oconee Access Road on College Station Road; and

Riverbend Road left turns for westbound access at College Station Road.

Drivers should take alternate routes to access westbound College Station Road areas beyond the North Oconee Access Road, including:

Barnett Shoals Road to Lexington Road or Loop 10 by Research Drive or Barnett Shoals Road

Milledge Avenue to Loop 10 or East Campus Road by Barnett Shoals Road and Whitehall Road

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, a 16-inch water main under the westbound travel lanes of College Station Road near the intersection of College Station at Riverbend Road was damaged by a private contractor. The ACCGov Public Utilities Department, with assistance from ACCGov’s Traffic Engineering Division, Streets and Drainage Division, and Police Department, closed the roadway and worked to reduce the water flow and repair the break.