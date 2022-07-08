ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to watch for in Friday night’s Nationals-Braves game

By Ivan the Great
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll eyes might be on the upcoming series with the Mets, but the Braves have to dispatch the Nationals first. Or, at least try to. Fun fact: tonight’s game with Charlie Morton facing Erick Fedde is the most the Braves have been favored in a single game all season. However, they...

FOX Sports

Braves star Dansby Swanson finally feels at home in Atlanta

Something is different about Dansby Swanson. This season, the former No. 1 overall pick, the golden shortstop who helped guide his childhood club to October glory and the longest-tenured Atlanta Brave has, for the first time in his MLB career, been the best player on his team. With the season halfway gone, Swanson has smashed 14 homers and is slugging nearly .500 while providing superb defense at one of the game's most demanding positions.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves select Robinson Cano, designate Phil Gosselin

The Braves announced that they’ve selected the contract of veteran second baseman Robinson Cano, just hours after acquiring him from the Padres in exchange for cash. Fellow infield veteran Phil Gosselin was designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man and 26-man rosters. Atlanta also reinstated Adam Duvall from the paternity list and optioned first baseman Mike Ford to Triple-A Gwinnett.
ATLANTA, GA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Makes Clayton Kershaw’s All-Star Case

Like a pot slowly coming to a boil, the conversation surrounding Clayton Kershaw starting the All-Star game later this month has transformed from a local topic of discussion to a national debate. On Saturday night, Clayton Kershaw did the talking without saying a word. Clayton allowed just five hits and one run in 7.2 innings of work against the visiting Cubs. He struck out 10 without yielding a single walk.
LOS ANGELES, CA
92.9 The Game

'Wizard' Alex Anthopoulos has Braves roster built for sustained success

When a team wins a championship in any sport, the question always becomes - how long will their championship ‘window' stay open?. For the Atlanta Braves, a young core that has only been bolstered this season with the arrival of yet another young budding superstar in the outfield seemingly leaves the Braves’ window wide open, which Nick Kayal says is a credit to general manager Alex Anthopoulos.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Braves 2022 MLB Mock Draft 3.0 (3 Rounds)

The Braves have had a lot of success in the MLB Draft in recent years, so I’m inclined to trust the judgment of Alex Anthopoulos and his scouts. However, I’m going to use their blueprint to make a few predictions, and that blueprint is clearly taking talented college players to help rapidly refill the farm system of a competing team. That strategy has paid off big time; in 2020, the Braves snagged talented players Jared Shuster, Spencer Strider, Bryce Elder, and Jesse Franklin V. Atlanta once again went to the college well in 2021, with 17 of their 19 signed draft picks being from college. This is the penultimate edition for 2022, with the last Mock Draft coming later this week. Check out the other editions below:
