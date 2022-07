A nun of unknown order sits quietly at a table under the roof of the public library. She writes diligently in her journal, surrounded by stacks of books, unaware that she is being anonymously immortalized by a roving pen. For several long, unbroken minutes, she remains in her seat, unmoving but for the scrawling of her own pen and the turn of a page. Then, at last, she lets out a breath and begins to pack up. What is left is an unobtrusive sketch now complete by the hand of a man tucked quietly behind a bookshelf.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO