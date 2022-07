The Office of Marketing and Communications is hosting University Brand Training on July 21. This training is open to all faculty, staff and students. Anyone who creates print materials for marketing, buys promotional items or swag, makes arrangements for apparel purchases or has any role in the visual representation of the university brand is invited to attend. The training will review Idaho State University's brand guidelines, outline the process for ordering promotional items, and include an open discussion about swag effectiveness and trends.

