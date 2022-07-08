2 teens arrested after 14-year-old Washington girl is fatally shot while sitting in car

TACOMA, Wash. (TCD) -- Two 17-year-old males were arrested for their alleged involvement in a shooting that killed a 14-year-old girl.

According to a statement, on July 6 at 11:35 a.m., Tacoma Police Department officers received a shots fired call in the area of South 19th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Soon after, police received another call about a shooting victim on the 1900 block of South Ainsworth.

During their investigation, police reportedly determined a group of juveniles had been sitting in a car in that area when gunfire broke out. A 14-year-old girl was hit by a bullet and killed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

KCPQ-TV reports the victim was identified as Iyana Ussery.

On July 7 at around 4 p.m., Tacoma Police officers arrested a 17-year-old without incident for first-degree murder. Just under three hours later, at 6:45 p.m., another 17-year-old turned himself in. He, too, was booked on a first-degree murder charge.