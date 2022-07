SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah judge granted a request from Planned Parenthood to delay implementing the state’s trigger law banning most abortions, keeping them legal up to 18 weeks until the court rules on the ban’s constitutionality. With the ruling, Utah maintains its position among a group of states where abortion rights are in legal limbo amid lawsuits challenging bans on state constitutional grounds. “This law selects a single view of abortion and imposes it on everyone,” Judge Andrew Stone said, arguing that Planned Parenthood’s arguments merited further consideration. The decision comes two weeks after Stone put a temporary hold on the law which bans abortions with exceptions for rape, incest or maternal health.

UTAH STATE ・ 8 MINUTES AGO