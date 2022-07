Florida added the 12th commitment of its 2023 recruiting class on Friday, and that means the Gators are once again on the rise in the team recruiting rankings. After finishing Wednesday at No. 26 on the 247Sports team rankings, Florida jumped to No. 20 after adding Eugene Wilson III, who took over the top spot in the class. True to Napier’s word, Florida has prioritized those recruits that are located near Gainesville. Ten of the team’s 12 commits are from the Sunshine State and none are farther than 350 miles away from UF.

