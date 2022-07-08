ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

Scrap Tire Collection Event July 23rd

manisteecountymi.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen to Manistee County residents only, July 23rd 9am to 12pm at...

www.manisteecountymi.gov

Comments / 0

100.7 WITL

This Northern Michigan Airbnb Yurt is Excellent for Glamping

This is the time of year that Michiganders hear the call for adventure. We've been coupled up all winter long, and now we need a break. For some, taking a break is going for a hike on your rustic camping stay. For others, taking a break might mean booking a hotel for the weekend and just relaxing. However, if you've ever wanted a nice medium between the two with a Michigan twist, this unique Airbnb stay might be the place for you.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Road work to cause some traffic delays in Cheboygan and Manistee Counties

CHEBOYGAN & MANISTEE COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – If your travels take you on I-75 south of the Mackinac Bridge anytime soon, expect some delays. Starting Monday, work gets underway on a two-year, $52 million project to rebuild nine miles of I-75 from Levering Road to US-31 in Cheboygan County.
CHEBOYGAN, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

8 Iconic Michigan Ice Cream Parlors to Visit

What’s better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Michigan?. This, of course, is a rhetorical question. There are more than a few iconic ice cream spots that Michigan families flock to each summer. These shops have enjoyed sustained success for their quality and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

Police searching for missing Manistee woman

MANISTEE — Police are looking for a missing woman from Manistee. Billie Jo Bruneau is 24 years old, and is 5 feet, 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the city of Manistee's Facebook page. A Facebook post on the page Missing in Michigan, asks...
bigrapidsnews.com

Worker dies in accident at Gerber industrial plant in Michigan

A worker died in an accident on Thursday at the Gerber Product Company factory in Fremont, the city's Chief of Police Tim Rodwell said in a press release. The factory worker was repairing a production line when the accident happened around 2 p.m., Gerber's parent company Nestle said in a statement.
FREMONT, MI
recordpatriot.com

Cedar man found guilty of accosting a minor in Benzie County

BEULAH – A Cedar man awaits sentencing after being convicted of criminal sexual conduct involving a minor in Benzie County. Phillip Darga, 53, of Cedar, was convicted of one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes in Benzie County's 19th Circuit Court on July 7, according to a press release from the Benzie County Prosecutor's Office.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
leelanauticker.com

A 30-Foot-Wide Sinkhole Opens On Private Property Near Clay Cliffs In Leelanau County

High water, low water, and erosion are seemingly always on the minds of waterfront property owners in Leelanau County. But sinkholes? That’s a new one. A local landscaping company recently discovered a newly formed 30-foot gap in the earth while creating a new residential patio near the Clay Cliffs Natural Area in Leland. That sinkhole, in turn, created a small stream.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Worker dies at Gerber baby food factory in Fremont

FREMONT, Mich. — A factory worker was killed Thursday in an industrial incident at Gerber Products. The Fremont Police Department responded to the factory Thursday where police found the worker dead. Police did not identify the victim or release any other details on how the worker died. Fremont Police,...
FREMONT, MI
traverseticker.com

Mancelona Man Arrested For Robbing TC Target Store

A 38-year-old Mancelona man was arrested Wednesday after robbing the Target store at the Grand Traverse Mall in Traverse City. At approximately 3:30pm, the suspect came into Target and gave a cashier a five-dollar bill, asking for change. The man then told the cashier to "stay calm and give me all the money." The cashier complied, with the suspect then fleeing the store on foot. Target staff called 911 to report the robbery, and Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the store.
MANCELONA, MI
9&10 News

Suspects Identified in MSP Recruiting Tent Theft

Troopers say they received numerous tips and were able to identify the women as a result. The women were captured on surveillance video walking away with the tent around 12:27 a.m. Monday on Union Street. Without the tent, state police recruiting officers have been walking throughout the National Cherry Festival,...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Tim Allen’s yacht spills diesel into up north Michigan marina

NORTHPORT, MI – A diesel spill from a Michigan celebrity’s yacht closed an up north marina and adjacent beach during the recent holiday weekend. Authorities confirmed between 30 and 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the water in Northport’s marina because of a faulty fuel filter seal on a yacht owned by Tim Allen. The famous Michigander is known for voicing the Buzz Lightyear character in the Disney-Pixar Toy Story film franchise and lending his celebrity voice to the Pure Michigan advertising campaign.
NORTHPORT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Man found dead following heavy machinery incident

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead pinned between the boom arm and the cab of an excavator he was using on his property. The sheriff’s office said it happened Thursday afternoon at a property on 9 Mile...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

$25,000 reward offered for information about fatal northern Michigan hit-and-run on 9-year anniversary

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The FBI is offering up to a $25,000 reward for information that helps solve a 2013 hit-and-run. Read more stories from around Michigan here. Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert was riding her bicycle in the 600 block of Washington Street in Traverse City just before 2 a.m. July 5, 2013, when someone hit her. The 29-year-old was killed, and the driver still hasn't been found.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

