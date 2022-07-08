ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Norrie aiming for Grand Slam title after his 'pretty sick' Wimbledon run ended by Novak Djokovic

SkySports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish No 1 Norrie, who had never previously been past the third round of a major, took the first set against Djokovic on Friday before the 20-time Grand Slam champion rallied to win in four and secure a showdown with Nick Kyrgios in SW19 on Sunday. Reflecting on his...

www.skysports.com

Daily Mail

Christos Kyrgios breaks down in tears over his recently estranged relationship with Nick - as he reveals the two-word text the tennis champ sent him ahead of his Wimbledon final

Aussie superstar Nick Kyrgios is into the Wimbledon final on Sunday night, but brother Christos has broken down in tears as he opened up about the harrowing journey to reach tennis' pinnacle that had his family 'worried sick'. Christos revealed the brothers were recently estranged after an incident in which...
TENNIS
TheDailyBeast

Nick Kyrgios Can’t Even Pull It Together for Kate Middleton

Not even Kate Middleton, poster woman for the prim and proper, can tame Nick Kyrgios. After losing his first Grand Slam title match to Novak Djokovic, the Australian tennis star flouted Wimbledon’s all-white dress code to receive his runner-up silverware from Middleton. Wimbledon requires that players wear nearly all-white clothing from the moment they enter the arena to the moment they leave the court, but Kyrgios slapped on a bright red Nike hat prior to the presentation. Some called him disrespectful on social media, with one British tennis writer calling the decision a “final act of defiance.” Indeed, Kyrgios’ match itself was not spared his defiant flair, as an umpire gave him a code violation for insisting—quite loudly—that an allegedly drunken fan be kicked out. “She’s drunk out of her mind!” he yelled, this time with a red face rather than a red cap.
TENNIS
Novak Djokovic
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Poses With Serena Williams And His Brothers In Epic Picture: "So Much Legacy In One Photo."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the world today when it comes to basketball. The Greek Freak is at the peak of his powers and has won multiple MVPs, a Finals MVP, and a DPOY. While the Milwaukee Bucks lost in the second round of the playoffs this season, Giannis is still at the top of the game. Things are popping for him off the court as well, with a movie about his family's journey recently hitting theatres.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Steffi Graf Is Still Too Famous for Steffi Graf

Each summer Sports Illustrated revisits, remembers and rethinks some of the biggest names and most important stories of our sporting past. Come back all week for more Where Are They Now? stories. Tracy Austin did a double take. It was the spring of 2019, those halcyon pre-COVID-19 days, and Austin,...
TENNIS
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Novak Djokovic wins seventh Wimbledon title as Nick Kyrgios unravels

Wimbledon ends where it began, with Novak Djokovic and a standing ovation on Centre Court, but he was not the central character here. While the records will show that Djokovic won his fourth straight Wimbledon title, adding his seventh overall and 21st grand slam, it can also be argued that it was handed to him. Nick Kyrgios and his run to a first grand slam final has been captivating as well as controversial, but it was his unravelling here that will be the prevailing story of the final.
TENNIS
SFGate

Djokovic tops Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon, 21st Slam trophy

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic waited. He waited for Nick Kyrgios to lose focus and lose his way. Waited to find the proper read on his foe’s big serves. Waited until his own level rose to the occasion. Djokovic is not bothered by a deficit — in...
TENNIS

