Hawaii-based Restaurant Chain Zippy’s to Open Las Vegas Location

Rendering: Official

Zippy’s is moving forward with plans to open a southwest Las Vegas restaurant at the northeast corner of Badura Avenue and Montessouri Street. Zippy’s has a successful chain of restaurants in Hawaii that offers food items like specialty chili, Korean fried chicken, noodle dishes, sushi and much more.

The Hawaii-based chain has at least ten restaurants in Hawaii and their website states that their “extensive menu of Island favorites reflects the melting pot that is Hawaii. We take pride in making good, hearty food, while working with our suppliers and partners to provide the highest quality ingredients possible.” This location will be the first location in Las Vegas and the entire state of Nevada.

There has been no set date for the restaurant’s opening due to a pause in planning and construction when COVID-19 entered the United States. According to Zippy’s website, this location was initially planned to open at the end of 2020.

Zippy’s fans in Las Vegas should not have to wait too much longer, though. According to Paul Yokota, the president of FCH Enterprises, parent entity of Zippy’s, “when we are able to focus on our expansion again, we will move quickly. We thank our many rabid fans in Las Vegas for their patience and understanding as they anxiously await our arrival.” Since ground has broken on the site as of June 17th, it is only a matter of time before the restaurant will be up and running.