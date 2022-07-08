ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

MCTXSheriff Arrests Suspect by the Hair on His Chin

thewoodlandstx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMCTXSheriff Arrests Suspect by the Hair on His Chin. On Friday, February 11, 2022, at about 2:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Theft at the Tiffany & Company jewelry store located in the Market Street shopping district in The Woodlands, Texas. Deputies...

www.thewoodlandstx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theleadernews.com

Man killed in possible road rage incident

A man was fatally shot outside a Northside/Northline gas station last week following what authorities say may have been the escalation of a road rage incident, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is still pending verification by the county’s medical examiner, according to the department.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ANOTHER SPLENDORA DRUG BUST OF I-69

Just before 3 am Sunday morning Splendora Police stopped a vehicle traveling north on I-69 near East River. After talking with the driver and his two passengers it was determined that drugs were in the vehicle. Police recovered 6-pounds of marijuana, a gun, crack cocaine, ecstasy, and THC edibles. The driver was returning to his home in Natchitoches, Louisiana was arrested.
SPLENDORA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAN CRITICAL AFTER SHOOTING AT SHENANDOAH OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE

What started as a verbal argument at the bar of the Outback Steakhouse in Shenandoah ended up as a shooting in the parking lot. According to Shenandoah Police, they were called Sunday evening just before 8 pm to a shots fired call at the Outback Steakhouse on I-45 and Vision Park in Shenandoah. As units arrived they were alerted to a shooting victim driving a pickup with bullet holes that had just arrived at the emergency room of Methodist Hospital on I-45 and SH 242. Police say an argument between two men started at the bar. The argument spilled into the parking lot. As one of the males involved in the argument left the parking lot, the other male retrieved a pistol and started firing at the vehicle. Shell casings littered the parking lot. The male who drove himself to Methodist was later transferred to Memorial Hermann Woodlands in critical condition. Montgomery County Crime Scene units assisted Shenandoah with the investigation as did the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. As of midnight investigators were still on the scene talking with the shooter. At the time of the shooting the parking lot was full as well as the restaurant with customers. Many were forced to wait hours to retrieve their vehicles which were parked in what was part of the crime scene. Others called UBER to leave the scene. Shenandoah plans to update later tonight or in the morning with additional details.
SHENANDOAH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Woodlands, TX
Crime & Safety
City
The Woodlands, TX
County
Montgomery County, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Wharton County Sheriffs Office detains six after traffic stop

WHARTON County, Texas- Sunday morning a Wharton County Sheriffs Deputy tried to conduct a routine traffic stop on US 59 at 1162 when the vehicle refused to stop. The 2016 gray Dodge came to a halt at US 59 and CR 454. after reaching speeds of over 90 miles an hour. The suspect then fled as the deputy exited his vehicle. Multiple people fled the scene while six individuals were found laying down inside the bed of the truck. U-S border patrol was contacted where the found all six individuals to have entered illegally. They were detained and later released to Border Patrol. 33-year-old Robert Charles Bruines of Houston, Texas was apprehended and charged with Smuggling of Persons, Evading Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine, and two warrants out of Harris County for Indecency with a Child . The Wharton County Sheriffs thanks the El Campo Police Department for their assistance.
WHARTON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facial Hair#Jewelry#The Tiffany Company#Mcso
cw39.com

Do you recognize this suspected porch pirate?

HOUSTON (CW39) — Constable Mark Herman’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a package off of a porch. Deputies responded to Harper Woods at Springwoods on June 16 after an unidentified woman was caught on surveillance video taking a package off of a front porch.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SPLENDORA POLICE K-9 INTERDICTION UNIT MAKES MAJOR PILL SEIZURE

Just after 10 am Saturday morning a Splendora Police K-9 Interdiction Unit was northbound on I-69 just passing Creekwood when a Chevrolet Impala came up on him at an excessive speed then suddenly slowed down. The officer stopped the vehicle and on approaching it did have an odor of marijuana. The driver identified as Joseph Dean Ketsdever, 37, of Louisiana was acting extremely nervous. As the officer began to search the vehicle he moved a 35-pound bag of Purina Dog Chow which was partially opened. As he lifted it he became immediately suspicious as the bag weighed over 50 pounds. As he began to look in the bag he found a trash bag covered in dog food. Inside that trash bag were 43 pounds of ecstasy with a street value of close to $250,000. Ketsdever was arrested and is charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. According to public records he has had prior arrests for the same offense.
SPLENDORA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox26houston.com

Speeding driver killed after crashing into pole in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities say a driver was killed Sunday morning after crashing into a pole in southwest Houston. Investigators with the Houston Police Department say they received a call just before 8 a.m. about a driver, an unidentified man, heading southbound at a high rate of speed in the 1100 block of Telephone Rd. when his truck left the roadway.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

3 Houston-area men sentenced for selling drugs through fake prescriptions

HOUSTON - A pharmacist, a pharmacy owner, and a drug dealer all from the Houston area were sentenced for selling prescription opioids - among other drugs, and laundering the money. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Hassan Barnes, 56, a pharmacist formerly from Missouri City was sentenced Friday for...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman killed after boyfriend reportedly ran her over near Santa Fe

SANTA FE, Texas - Officials in Galveston County say a woman has died after she was run over by a truck driven by her boyfriend. It happened just after 3 a.m. in the 6200 block of Ave. Avenue T in an unincorporated part of Galveston County near Santa Fe. The Sheriff's Office was only able to give scarce details as it was an active investigation.
SANTA FE, TX
houstonstringer_com

A shoplifter is dead after grabbing a deputy's taser in NW Harris County

According to Sgt. Jason Brown during a press briefing, the incident started around 6:30 p.m., at the Dollar General located at 2004 W FM 1960 in Houston. Brown states the employees called the police after the man was caught shoplifting and pushing a manager. Deputies responded to the call and a Harris County Seargent, and a 15-year veteran with the department spotted him just south of the Dollar General. At that point, the Seargent tried to stop the suspect but he fled on foot and made it about 100 yards before the officer caught up to him.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy