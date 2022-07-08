Vernon ISD athletics getting summer overhaul

Mary Jeanne “MeMaw” Shelton, 75 of Vernon, Texas, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Vernon, Texas.A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Toby Castleberry officiating under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home. Jeanne was born Sunday, Dec. 29, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Marcie Hokett and the late Velma Biddy Hokett. Jeanne married Eric Shelton on Aug. 27, 1966 in Altus, Okla. Jeanne loved sports including coaching softball and basketball. She loved playing the guitar and even recorded a song with Ernest Tubbs’s cousin in the 1970’s. Jeanne “MeMaw” was a firm believer in “Duct Tape Fixes Everything.” Jeanne was voted prettiest girl in high school. Jeanne and her family were members of the Calvary Baptist Church.Jeanne is survived by her husband Eric Shelton of the home; one daughter Shawna Shelton Sanders of Vernon, Tx.; her grandchildren Marc Halford and wife Emily, Ryan Sanders and wife Kendra, and Lane Sanders all of Vernon, Tx.; one brother Darell Hokett and wife Joy of Blair, Okla., and one sister Marcia Hokett of Vernon, Tx. Jeanne also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren.Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents Marcie and Velma Hokett.Visitation was held Monday, June 27, 2022 from 6-8 p.m, at Sullivan Funeral Home.Memorials can be made to Calvary Baptist Church or Hospice of Wichita Falls.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.sullivanfuneralhomevernon.comMary.

