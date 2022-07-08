ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, TX

Vernon ISD athletics getting summer overhaul

By Daniel
vernonrecord.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA growing pile of concrete on the east side of the Vernon High School football field is the most visible indication of major summer renovations underway within the Vernon ISD...

www.vernonrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sprintcarandmidget.com

Shebester Survives At Lawton For OCRS Honors

LAWTON, Okla. — There was no lack of mayhem in the closing rounds of Saturday night‘s 30-lap Oil Capital Racing Series Sprint Car feature event atop the one-third-mile Lawton Speedway clay oval. It was all behind race leader Steven Shebester however, as he ran unabated to the checkered...
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

The Most Scenic Drive in all of Oklahoma!

It's been called the most scenic drive in all of Oklahoma. Have you ever made the 54-mile trip down the Talimena Scenic Drive before? It's an amazing 54-mile stretch of road through some of the most beautiful countrysides in the Sooner State and Arkansas. There are plenty of stops along the way and unique sights.
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vernon, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Burkburnett, TX
Local
Texas Education
Vernon, TX
Sports
Vernon, TX
Education
Z94

Get Your Southwest Oklahoma Burger Card Today

Every financial institution in the world always preaches the value of savings. Buy low, sell high. A penny saved is a penny earned. Get while the getting is good, etc... It's solid advice. We are living in an unprecedented time of rampant inflation and economic instability. Fuel prices have us...
LAWTON, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Your Lawton Stripes Are Giving Away Free Slurpee’s

While it's not regular common knowledge in this part of Oklahoma, every July 11th 7-Eleven celebrates its birthday by giving away free Slurpee's. They literally call it Slurpee Day. As Stripes is now affiliated with 7-Eleven, they're giving away free Slurpee's too. With the current state of the inflated economy,...
LAWTON, OK
vernonrecord.com

Mary Jeanne “MeMaw” Shelton

Mary Jeanne “MeMaw” Shelton, 75 of Vernon, Texas, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Vernon, Texas.A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Toby Castleberry officiating under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home. Jeanne was born Sunday, Dec. 29, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Marcie Hokett and the late Velma Biddy Hokett. Jeanne married Eric Shelton on Aug. 27, 1966 in Altus, Okla. Jeanne loved sports including coaching softball and basketball. She loved playing the guitar and even recorded a song with Ernest Tubbs’s cousin in the 1970’s. Jeanne “MeMaw” was a firm believer in “Duct Tape Fixes Everything.” Jeanne was voted prettiest girl in high school. Jeanne and her family were members of the Calvary Baptist Church.Jeanne is survived by her husband Eric Shelton of the home; one daughter Shawna Shelton Sanders of Vernon, Tx.; her grandchildren Marc Halford and wife Emily, Ryan Sanders and wife Kendra, and Lane Sanders all of Vernon, Tx.; one brother Darell Hokett and wife Joy of Blair, Okla., and one sister Marcia Hokett of Vernon, Tx. Jeanne also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren.Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents Marcie and Velma Hokett.Visitation was held Monday, June 27, 2022 from 6-8 p.m, at Sullivan Funeral Home.Memorials can be made to Calvary Baptist Church or Hospice of Wichita Falls.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.sullivanfuneralhomevernon.comMary.
VERNON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Byrd
vernonrecord.com

Sandra Lou Sparks – Owens

Sandra Lou Sparks – Owens passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, June 20., 2022. She was 78.Family and friends gathered from 5 to 7 pm Thursday in the Great Room at Robertson Mueller Harper. Following a committal service at 11 a.m., Friday, she was laid to rest in Eastview Memorial Park, Vernon, under the direction of Sullivan Fu.
VERNON, TX
newschannel6now.com

Ban Off Our Bodies rally held in Wichita Falls on Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Ban Off Our Bodies rally that was organized by three Wichita Falls women was held on Saturday. Organizers said the rally was hosted in protest of the SCOUTS decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, but it was also about human rights. “Really it’s about...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Storms will be possible along a frontal system Friday evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Saturday may not be as hot. We’ll have a 20% chance of showers and storms which could drop temperatures. For now, we will have a high of 103 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 106 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 77 with clear skies. Monday, we will have a high of 106 with mostly sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 77 with mostly clear skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#High School Football#Isd#Stadium Seating#Highschoolsports#Vernon Isd#The Vernon High School#Visd
kswo.com

7News First Alert Forecast: Hot temperatures will continue, rain chances and another cooldown around the corner

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening! Tonight temperatures will slowly cool off into the mid to upper 70s by early Sunday morning. Temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 90s by sunset this evening and winds will be light from the north east at 5 to 10 mph. Skies will remain clear going into the evening and overnight hours and we’ll remain dry for Sunday and first part of the work week.
ENVIRONMENT
kswo.com

7News First Alert Forecast: Slightly cooler weekend but still hot, mostly dry

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Saturday! Today we’ll see slightly cooler temperatures but it will still be hot. Highs will be in the triple digits throughout Texoma. Skies will be sunny today with winds light from the northeast 5 to 10 mph. Heat advisories are in effect for east and southeast counties including Stephens, Jefferson, Wichita, Henrietta, and Archer counties. An excessive heat warning is in effect for Montague and Jack counties. If you find yourself outside be sure to remember heat safety, stay hydrated and limit time out in sun. If you are running errands remember kids and pets in the car.
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
kswo.com

UPDATE: LPD identifies “unknown device” found in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department officials have identified the unknown device found in Lawton over the weekend. Officials said it was a helium tank that was quote “improperly disposed of.”. The tank was located on the SE corner of 11th St. and Gore Blvd. on Saturday. The...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Skeletal remains found in Wichita Falls home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were called out to a residence on an investigation when human skeletal remains were found. The remains were located on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 2:18 p.m. in the rear apartment on the property in the 1800 block of 9th Street. According to Wichita […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy