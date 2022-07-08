NBA Youngboy says the next album will be his last in leaked texts
A screenshot of a text correspondence with NBA Youngboy recently revealed that YB said his next album will be his last before retirement. A leaked text message that is allegedly from NBA Youngboy shares that YB may be thinking of retiring after his next album. NBA YB has shared some messages...
MAFS star Olivia has revealed that her TikTok account has gotten deleted, and insinuated that the removal was due to users who reported her account. “My TikTok got deleted,” the reality star wrote on top of a photo of herself in her IG stories. She added, “It’s probably for the best. I’m just going to leave it deleted. People are meaner [on TikTok] than they are here [on Instagram].”
Roddy Ricch recently perform ‘The Box’ in London, his largely white audience sang along to EVERY word and Twitter was quick to call it out. Roddy Ricch is currently on tour and was most recently in London. While performing in London for Wireless Festival 2022, the artist had the crowd join in while singing the song ‘The Box’. The crowd, which appeared to be mostly white, sang a good portion of the song word for word, including two cases in which the crowd could clearly be heard saying the n-word.
Tosca Musk is optimistic about her brother's ventures. In an interview with The Sunday Times that was published on Saturday, Elon Musk's sister Tosca gave some insight into her family and her opinion on Elon's Twitter deal. "A lot of people will say things are not going to work because...
Just days after beginning his Wonder World Tour, singer Shawn Mendes has announced a three week break for his mental health. Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, Mendes said the decision was heartbreaking. “I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to...
Ray J has been on a roll lately. Apparently, that includes changing his name – except, we can’t tell if he’s serious or not. If you’re wondering what’s up with Ray J, don’t worry: you’re not alone. Ray J has been on somewhat of a roll lately, first getting a tattoo of his sister and now announcing that he’s changing his name.
Mama June surprised fans in June by announcing she married her boyfriend Justin Stroud in a secret ceremony in March. Apparently, fans weren’t the only surprised ones. In an interview on July 11, two of the 42-year-old reality star’s daughters, Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 16, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, 22, revealed they had no idea their mother had tied the knot with her 34-year-old beau when she announced the news. “We didn’t know about it,” Lauryn confirmed to E! News. Lauryn even said she received a “receipt” in the mail that her mother had applied for a marriage certificate, but Mama June denied such plans. “I asked her about it just recently. She denied it. And then eventually she was like, ‘Oh, I got married’ and we were very, very shocked.”
Trivium’s Matt Heafy has praised his collaboration with My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way for breaking black metal’s “elitist mindset.”. The musician mates got together for ‘Rōnin’, a track off Rashomon, the debut album from Heafy’s new black metal project Ibaraki. In a...
Carolina Santos and Dion Giannarelli were far from a good match on MAFS, and she’s now called out her former TV husband on social media. In a TikTok posted over the weekend, the Brazilian raised doubts about just how “new” Dion’s “new girlfriend” Nikki Walton is. After “trolls’ kept on messaging Carolina about the couple, she couldn’t hold her tongue any longer.
Doja Cat copies the viral Amber Heard, “My dog stepped on a bee” moment on her TikTok after her dog literally stepped on a bee. Doja Cat recently made a TikTok that mimicked the viral Amber Heard testimony in which she explained that her, “dog stepped on a bee.”
