Chatham County has been named the most charitable county in the state in a study by SmartAsset, an online financial consultant service. Chatham County ranked first among the places in North Carolina with the most generous residents, measured by how much money people donate as a percentage of their net income, as well as the proportion of people in each county who make charitable donations. The counties that fared best in these metrics were the counties that ranked highest in the study.

CHATHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO