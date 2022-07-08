ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Consider This: A dive into Boston Twitter acts of kindness

WBUR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn most days, Twitter can be a time suck of endless doom scrolling of bad...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelexperta.com

8 Free Things to Do in Boston Everyone Should Try

Boston is one of the most historic cities in the United States and one of the most popular destinations in the country. This city in the heart of Massachusetts has an endless list of family-friendly things to do in Boston, historical places to visit, and parks. A few of the attractions in Boston are free for everyone to enjoy without having to spend a lot of money. So if you’re wondering what to do for free in Boston, don’t worry, I listed 8 of the most fun free things to do in the city.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Violence in Boston nonprofit shuts down amid fraud charges

The charity's founders allegedly used donations for personal gain. Violence in Boston, the nonprofit whose founders allegedly defrauded donors and committed unemployment fraud, has shut down. The decision was announced in a statement posted to the charity’s website. “I regret to inform you that Violence in Boston Inc will...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
MassLive.com

Disney suspends filming of movie in this Massachusetts town

Disney has delayed the production of a Halloween-themed movie in a Massachusetts town, officials announced Friday. The town of Norwood was informed Thursday that the filming of the Disney Halloween-themed movie, which was scheduled to take place in the community in August, has been suspended at this time, according to General Manager Tony Mazzucco.
NORWOOD, MA
Tinybeans Boston

8 Airbnb Rentals for Your Summer Getaway

If your family is looking for a spot to enjoy some time away this summer, we’ve got some great options for you. These Airbnbs are just a short drive from Boston and have ocean views, private pools, game rooms and plenty of space for your family to spread out. We particularly love the ones with fire pits, naturally.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Twitter#Wbur
US News and World Report

Stores Cash Customers’ Checks, Then Sell Them Lotto Tickets

By HENRY KUCZYNSKI, ETHAN BIDDLE, ISABEL TEHAN and MELISSA ELLIN / Boston University, Boston University. At All Checks Cashed in Everett, Massachusetts, a red neon sign beckons customers to cash their checks, pay utilities and try their luck with scores of lottery tickets. Glittering, multicolored scratch tickets on a wall...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Promoting "No Books No Ball," Governor Baker Shoots Hoops In Roxbury

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — On a sweltering Saturday afternoon, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker took to the court in Roxbury to promote the summer launch of a basketball program that aims to improve youth athletic and academic skills. No Books No Ball is recognized by the Boston City Council as...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigate Stabbing in Roxbury

A portion of Nubian Square remains closed at this hour as Boston police investigate an early morning stabbing. Boston EMS confirms that one person was transported from the scene and taken to a local hospital. Officers can be seen investigating the incident that happened at the corner of Ruggles and...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
WCVB

Massachusetts dog's artwork to raise money for Alzheimer's Association

BOSTON — A unique and adorable artist in Massachusetts is taking up painting to support a good cause. Jackson, a 3-year-old dog named after famed painter Jackson Pollock, is creating artwork with his paws with the help of his owner, Karen Pollack. Pollack is the director of community relations...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Young boy saves painter working upstairs when massive fire breaks out in Hingham, Massachusetts, home

HINGHAM, Mass. — A young child is being credited with saving a painter who was working in an upstairs bedroom when a massive fire broke out Monday in a Hingham home. The boy, a nanny and a painter were in the home at 4 Mann St. in Hingham when the five-alarm fire broke out at about 1 p.m. As the boy and his nanny started to evacuate, the boy told police that remembered that a painter was working upstairs and alerted him to get out, Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy said.
HINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. man wins $4M lottery prize on instant ticket game

SCITUATE, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is a lot richer after he recently won a $4 million prize on an instant ticket game. William Spinzola, of Scituate, won the huge prize on the “100X The Money” game, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Spinzola, who enjoys old...
NECN

COVID Risk Increases in Boston, Most of Eastern Mass.

Five new Massachusetts counties jumped from low to medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A week ago, only Dukes County -- which includes Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard -- were in the medium risk category. But this week, Dukes County jumped into the high risk category and Barnstable, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties all went from low to medium risk. The rest of the state remains in the low risk category.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy