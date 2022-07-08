In Partnership with Ley Calisang

A baby born on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh, India has sparked disbelief. This is due to a rare condition that gives it four arms and four legs protruding from the stomach. The baby has been compared to Lakshmi, the Hindu Goddess of wealth, health, beauty, and prosperity and having multiple arms.
July 12 (UPI) -- Smart fitness equipment maker Peloton announced on Tuesday that it will outsource all of its manufacturing in a bid to turn around the company's financial woes. Peloton said that it will stop making its own web-connected exercise equipment -- bikes and treadmills -- and instead turn...
A really tasty dressing can make any boring salad something special. And The Dish’s Katie Lee Biegel has the perfect summer salad dressing recipe that has layers of flavor and can be used on so much more than just salads. “There’s no place like home! Just got back from...
Comments / 0