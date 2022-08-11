Big Sky season 3: release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about the show

ABC’s mystery series Big Sky is coming back as part of the network’s 2022-2023 TV lineup and there’s plenty new in store for Big Sky season 3.

Created by David E. Kelly ( Big Little Lies , The Lincoln Lawyer ) and based on the book series by C.J. Box, Big Sky premiered in 2020 and had been a staple on ABC Thursday nights along with Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy , but that is going to change this TV season. That’s not all that is set to be different with Big Sky season 3, as some big names are joining the cast.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into everything you need to know about Big Sky season 3.

Starting September 21, Big Sky season 3 is airing on its new night, Wednesdays, though fans should still be tuning in for new episodes at 10 pm ET/PT. Big Sky now airs alongside The Conners , The Goldbergs , Abbott Elementary (also airing on a new night) and Home Economics .

Big Sky is taking the spot that was filled by A Million Little Things in the second half of the 2021-2022 TV season. A Million Little Things season 5 does not have a fall premiere date and is expected to return to ABC’s lineup after the new year, but whether or not that causes any further movement for Big Sky or if A Million Little Things is also getting a new night is still unclear.

Big Sky season 2 episodes are currently being released on Disney Plus in the UK. There’s no info yet on when season 3 episodes are going to be made available on the streaming service.

Who is in the Big Sky season 3 cast?

ABC has not released an official cast list for Big Sky season 3 just yet, but we know the two series leads, Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury, are going to be back as Jessie Hoyt and Cassie Dewell, respectively. We also know that there are going to be a few new (or at least semi new) faces joining them in season 3.

Jamie Lynn-Siegler ( The Sopranos , Entourage ) appeared as a recurring guest star in season 2 but is going to be a series regular in Big Sky season 3. As is Jensen Ackles ( The Boys , Supernatural ), who was introduced as the new sheriff, Beau Arlen, in the season 2 finale. Meanwhile, country music legend and actress Reba McEntire is also joining the cast, set to play the new character Sunny Brick, who is described as the mercurial matriarch of the Brick family, successful backcountry outfitters with a secret history of missing customers.

Also expected to return for Big Sky season 3 are Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Omar Metwally as Mark Lindor, Anja Savcic as Scarlet Leyendecker and Janina Gavankar as Ren.

UPDATE August 5: ABC has announced that Rosanna Arquette is joining the Big Sky season 3 cast as a recurring guest star. She is signed on to play Jenny Hoyt's mother, Virginia "Gini" Cessna, who is described as a world-class scam artist who returns to Helena for her latest con, which will force her to work on her difficult relationship with Jenny.

As more casting news is announced, we’ll update this page.

What is the Big Sky season 3 plot?

Big Sky follows a private detective and an ex-cop, Winnick’s Jessie and Bunbury’s Cassie, as they work together to solve cases impacting their community, from kidnappings to dealings with notorious crime syndicates. There is no official synopsis yet for Big Sky season 3, but we can have some inklings based on where things left off with season 2 ( SPOILERS AHEAD ).

What started as an investigation into a car wreck outside of Helena, Mont., snowballed into a run in with a dangerous group known as The Syndicate. This mystery tragically results in the death of Wolf Legarski and sees Scarlet Leyendecker make a run for it to Canada while leaving her daughter Phoebe behind to go live with family in Michigan. Other big plot points include the possibility that Kate is still alive and Travis being freed from custody to go find her; Jag kills his father and escapes; Ren and Alicia possibly form an uneasy partnership; and there's a new sheriff in town with the entrance of Beau Arlen.

While all those storylines are likely going to continue in some capacity, we also know that Reba McEntire’s new character and her family business’ shady past are going to be a part of the new season.

Is there a Big Sky season 3 trailer?

The first footage from Big Sky season 3 is here and it features a fantastically fiendish Reba McEntire. It's just a 30 second promo, but it promises a new mystery seemingly revolving around a hiker who dies, with McEntire providing a bit of narration and a warning at the very end. Give it a look below:

How to watch Big Sky

Big Sky airs on ABC, which is available to all US houses with either a traditional cable subscription or a TV antenna. A number of live TV streaming services also carry the network, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV .

If you want to watch Big Sky from the very beginning, you can stream past seasons on-demand via ABC.com (if you have a cable or live TV streaming service subscription) or on Hulu , which is available to sign up for as a standalone service, or as a part of the Disney Bundle or Hulu with Live TV.

UK fans, meanwhile, can watch Big Sky on Disney Plus .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.