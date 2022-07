UofL men's basketball player to serve as ambassador for Christopher 2X Game Changers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Conference realignment is now firmly in hyperdrive. It all got started last summer when Texas and Oklahoma announced that they would be leaving for the SEC, which, among other moves, led to the Big 12 adding BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston. After a holding pattern that lasted several months, it got thrust back into high gear last month with USC and UCLA announcing they are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

11 HOURS AGO