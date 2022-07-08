Anaheim woman severely injured when man throws powerful firework into home

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- An Anaheim woman was severely injured when someone threw a powerful firework into her home the morning after Independence Day.

Ring video captures a man in a hoodie with his face obscured walking around the Viewpointe North condo development with a backpack around 5:40 a.m. on July 5. The sounds of breaking glass and a loud explosion are heard and he is seen quickly walking away as smoke drifts into the frame.

Carrissa Brown was in her kitchen getting ready to work when she heard a loud crash in her home.

She went to take a look and saw an object that resembled a 6-8 inch stick of dynamite with a lit fuse. Instinctively thinking of her family's safety, she reached for the item to try to defuse it but it exploded first.

"I am very grateful to be alive, that's for sure," she said. "I am very grateful that my daughter and my husband weren't hurt."

She crawled upstairs screaming for help.

The explosion injured her feet, leaving her unable to walk for weeks, wounded her right arm and thumb, and left lacerations on her head.

Her doctors say she shouldn't return to work or many of her other normal activities for three months.

"When I got the news of three months, it's gut-wrenching to me to go through this and not be able to continue my life the way I'm supposed to," she said.

A GoFundMe has been started to help her cover medical expenses.

"We are looking for the community's help to bring this monster to the police!!" the family GoFundMe states. "We just can't believe the insane world we are living in now!"

The suspect is described as a man, roughly 6 feet tall, weighing 180 pounds, carrying a backpack and wearing a dark gray hoodie with black jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cavaness at (714)765-1557 or ccavaness@anaheim.net.