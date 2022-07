Ray Carlton Matthews of Nags Head, 72, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Chapel Hill, NC. A native of Elizabeth City, he graduated from the University of North Carolina in 1972 and moved to the Outer Banks. Ray devoted his life to photographing the fleeting beauty of the barrier islands and beyond. His work has graced the walls of businesses and homes for over 50 years and provided inspiration for so many. His passion for capturing dramatic weather, ever-changing landscape, and vibrant coastal life in photographs burned strong until his final days, and he leaves behind a vast library of photographic splendor.

NAGS HEAD, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO