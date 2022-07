A UCSF doctor is proposing a floating abortion clinic in the Gulf of Mexico in order to get around state abortion bans. The boat would anchor in federal waters and potentially provide easier access to abortions for women in southern states than driving to a faraway state — and it's a proposal being pushed by UCSF OB-GYN and professor Dr. Meg Autry. [Associated Press / ABC 7]

PETALUMA, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO