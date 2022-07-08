ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Windsor, NJ

East Windsor Mayor Janice Mironov Administers Oath of Office to New Police Lieutenant and Sergeant

east-windsor.nj.us
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Janice S. Mironov administered the oaths of office to promoted police officers, new Police Lieutenant Thomas Meyer and new Police Sergeant Joseph Carabelli, to fill existing openings in the police department, in front of Township officials and police at a recent ceremony. Mayor Mironov stated, “This is an...

www.east-windsor.nj.us

Daily Voice

Woman, 21, Shot Dead In South Jersey: Prosecutor

Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman in Camden. On Sunday, July 10, at 11:48 p.m., Camden County police received a Shot Spotter alert in the 1500 block of Admiral Wilson Blvd., according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
City
East Windsor, NJ
East Windsor, NJ
Government
CBS New York

New Jersey's big city mayors hope bail reform changes lower gun crimes

PATERSON, N.J. -- The mayors of New Jersey's largest cities hope to see a decrease in gun crimes because of a change in the state's bail law. A CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Monday, it makes it easier to detain people charged with serious gun offenses. The number of shooting victims in New Jersey surged up more than 40 percent in the last two years. Paterson is one of the five large cities most impacted. "I think it's very bad, horrible. It's very devastating," said Marcuasia Pauling, who lives in Paterson. Advocates hope a change in the bail law eases the toll by denying bail...
PATERSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Alleged Gun Shots Lead To Arrest

LACEY – A man was taken into custody by authorities who allegedly heard gunshots in his home, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said. Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, the Ocean County SWAT was called to assist the Lacey Township Police Department with a man in distress inside a home on Bermuda Drive.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ABCNY

3 dead in crash on Garden State Parkway in New Jersey

ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three people died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey Sunday evening. New Jersey State Police responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. in the southbound local lanes in Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County. The preliminary investigation revealed that...
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
#Police Sergeant#Police Lieutenant#Mayor#The Police Department#Uniform Services#Detective Sergeant#Internal Affairs Unit
Daily Voice

Man Shot At NJ House Party

A 20-year-old New Jersey man was shot during a house party Friday, July 8, authorities said. The victim was one of the dozens of guests at a party somewhere near Arnold Avenue when authorities found him at Vermeule Park in North Plainfield suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body around 10:45 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
Tv20detroit.com

3 young children's wild interstate crime spree ended by Monroe County deputies

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Call them baby bandits. Investigators say three young children went on a wild interstate crime spree, hitting business after business. “I credit the officers for their attention to detail and constant evaluation of their surroundings. This could have been a tragedy,”Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Shore News Network

Additional Charges Filed Against Westfield Man Facing DWI Charge

WESTFIELD, NJ – A Westfield man who flipped his car into a house while drinking and driving is facing more charges today. Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro has announced that the 22-year old Westfield man, who was recently arrested for Driving While Intoxicated following a crash in which the vehicle he was operating flipped over after striking a house, has been additionally charged with three criminal counts of Assault by Auto.
WESTFIELD, NJ
News Break
Politics
CBS Philly

Man Charged In Center City Office Building Rape Has History Of Trespassing Into South Jersey Offices: Investigators

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) — Willie Harris, the man accused of beating and raping an office worker inside a Center City law firm Tuesday, has a history of trespassing into law and medical offices in Woodbury, according to New Jersey investigators. Police in Washington Township arrested Harris, 49, Thursday night after a nurse at Jefferson Health Washington Township recognized Harris and called officers. Amanda Gresko, an office manager at Marmero Law in Woodbury, said she had two different encounters with Harris. “I nearly fainted when I looked at that picture,” Gresko said after she saw Harris was wanted on sex crime charges. “I was...
WOODBURY, NJ
1010WINS

2 arrested for selling cheaper marijuana outside NJ-licensed dispensary: prosecutor

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. (1010 WINS) — Two New Jersey residents are facing charges for allegedly selling cannabis outside a licensed marijuana dispensary in Phillipsburg. A 35-year-old woman from Belvidere and a 38-year-old man from North Arlington, Bergen County, were arrested following an eight-week investigation into their alleged scheme that undercut The Apothecarium, a state-licensed dispensary for medical and adult-use recreational marijuana, Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer announced on Friday.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: SUSPICIOUS ACTING MALE ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT

Warrant Arrest – On Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 1:17 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Windsor Street and Arlington Avenue, Forked River, for a report of a male subject with long hair that was dancing and talking to himself. Upon their arrival, officers observed a male subject matching the description given, whom they identified as Brenden Evans (35) of Devon Street, Forked River. It was discovered that Brenden had an active warrant issued out of the Ocean County Superior Court. Brenden was placed under arrest and transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he was lodged.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Body Of Man Who Went Missing On Delaware River In November Found: NJSP

Authorities have released the name of a drowning victim who disappeared in November after a boating accident on the Delaware River. Another boater remains missing, they said. Brian S. Palangi, 26, and Joseph P. McLaughlin, 24, both of Deptford Township, were aboard a 19-foot vessel that capsized in the river between Philadelphia and Gloucester County on Nov. 13, 2021.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Man dies of suicide in Pa. police department holding cell

YEADON — Mayor Rohan K. Hepkins has confirmed that a 22-year-old man died of an apparent suicide Tuesday afternoon while in a Yeadon Borough Police Department holding cell. The man, whose name has not yet been released, was picked up on a bench warrant in a simple assault case earlier in the day, according to Hepkins. Police discovered the bench warrant after responding to a domestic dispute call and arrested him, then placed him in the holding cell at the Delaware County police department.
YEADON, PA

