Economy

What It Takes to be Wealthy in America in 2022

By Kara Greenberg
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid recent market volatility, falling consumer sentiment and worries about a possible recession, a 2022 survey by Charles Schwab found Americans’ expectations of what they’d need to consider themselves or others “wealthy” are on the rise. And despite a fair amount of scrutiny this year...

What Are the Safest Investments for a 401(k)?

Contributing to a 401(k) is an important part of saving up for retirement for many people in the U.S. Typically, you won’t withdraw funds from your 401(k) until you reach the age of 59½, which means these employer-sponsored retirement accounts have years, often decades, to grow in value.
ECONOMY
Euro teeters on brink of parity amid recession risks

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - The euro hovered close to a 20-year low near parity to the dollar on Tuesday amid concerns that an energy crisis could tip Europe into recession, while the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to aggressively tighten policy to curb inflation.
BUSINESS
Pros and Cons of Holding Crypto in a 401(k)

In early 2022, Fidelity became the first major financial services firm to offer investors the chance to add cryptocurrency assets to their 401(k) retirement accounts. While this move was certainly a milestone for crypto, many analysts have been quick to point out that cryptocurrencies may be a poor choice for investors looking to build value over the long term.
STOCKS
Introducing the Express-o Awards with Sam Ro

In the last few bear markets, the U.S. economy was in a tailspin. Whether it was the great financial crisis of 2008 and 2009 or the bear market bonfire at the outset of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, the Federal Reserve responded by dropping interest rates to the floor and buying Treasurys. Now the Fed is raising interest rates to battle inflation and reducing its balance sheet by selling Treasurys. And it's trying to do all of this without driving the economy into a recession. Whether we'll get a recession or whether we're already in one, it won't be like the others. The U.S. labor market is pretty strong and there are a lot of job openings out there. 372,000 jobs were added in June and the unemployment rate held steady at a pretty healthy 3.6%, giving the Fed no reason to deviate from its plan for aggressive rate hikes.
BUSINESS
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - July 11, 2022: Rates inch higher

The 30-year mortgage average climbed for a third day Friday, after dramatically sliding lower during the first part of last week. The latest increase has the flagship average again flirting with the 6% threshold. National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates. Loan Type Purchase Refinance. 30-Year Fixed 5.94% 6.28%. FHA 30-Year...
REAL ESTATE

