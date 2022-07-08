What It Takes to be Wealthy in America in 2022

In the last few bear markets, the U.S. economy was in a tailspin. Whether it was the great financial crisis of 2008 and 2009 or the bear market bonfire at the outset of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, the Federal Reserve responded by dropping interest rates to the floor and buying Treasurys. Now the Fed is raising interest rates to battle inflation and reducing its balance sheet by selling Treasurys. And it's trying to do all of this without driving the economy into a recession. Whether we'll get a recession or whether we're already in one, it won't be like the others. The U.S. labor market is pretty strong and there are a lot of job openings out there. 372,000 jobs were added in June and the unemployment rate held steady at a pretty healthy 3.6%, giving the Fed no reason to deviate from its plan for aggressive rate hikes.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO