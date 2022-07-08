Parts needed for DIA welcome sign repairs stolen Friday morning

DIA digital sig Courtesy of 9News

Parts for one of the digital welcome signs on the road to Denver International Airport were stolen and the sign will remain dark until next week.

Airport officials said in a news release they learned the parts — needed for repairs on the easternmost digital sign along Peña Boulevard — were taken on Friday morning.

Officials did not indicate when the theft may have taken place, but the incident has been reported to the Denver Police Department.

The $11.5 million sign is expected to be back online next week, Mindy Crane, a spokeswoman for the airport said in an email statement.

The airport has three LED digital signs that are 48 feet wide and 16 feet tall — two facing inbound traffic and one facing those exiting the airport. They were installed in 2017.

Officials said the other two signs were not impacted by the incident.