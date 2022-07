OMAHA -- The arrival of the full-on summer season is providing no relief from COVID-19, with cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska ticking up again last week. Nebraska reported 3,535 new virus cases for the week ending Friday, up from 3,474 last week and 2,752 the week before, according to an analysis of data reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

