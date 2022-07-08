ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, NY

Brighton Kicks Off Pride Week

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Brighton kicks off Pride Week with a celebration on Friday, July 15...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Lineup announced for 11th edition of Rochester Fringe Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Organizers of the Rochester Fringe Festival have announced the full lineup for the 11th annual event. There will be more than 500 shows at more than 30 venues in the city. Guests will enjoy everything from comedy, dance, kids’ fringe, and multidisciplinary shows, to music, spoken...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

50TH Annual Roc Pride Picnic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Genesee Valley Park was filled with colors of the rainbow as hundreds gathered for Rochester’s 50th annual Pride Picnic. People at the event tell News10NBC's Stephanie Duprey that festivals and parades are fun to be at, but there's a meaning behind them. For the events...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Corn Hill Arts Festival opening day garners praise from artists

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Day one of the Corn Hill Arts Festival is in the books. It's back this weekend after two years off because of the pandemic. Because of that, artists haven't had as many opportunities to show their work. Organizers say that's what makes this year's festival especially important.
ROCHESTER, NY
Herbie J Pilato

My "Hike for Hope" Memories in Rochester, New York

Years ago, circa 1971, my hometown of Rochester, New York hosted many walking charity events, such as the environmentally-geared Walk for Water, and the "Hike for HOPE," which benefited the legendary medical ocean-cruiser called HOPE (which was essentially a floating hospital on the water). That particular year broke the record for the largest charitable gathering event of its kind (which the photo above also happens to show the participants walking by Aquinas Institute, which just so happens to be my high-school alma mater.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Corn Hill Arts Festival celebrates historic Rochester neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Hundreds of artists are excited to show off work in the Corn Hill Arts Festival after a two-year hiatus. The festival takes place along nine streets in the historic Corn Hill neighborhood. This is the 54th annual year for the event. There are over 300 artists...
westsidenewsny.com

Camp Haccamo hiring paid counselors

Camp Haccamo has been an integral part of the Rochester area for 66 years, offering hundreds of children and young adults with special needs a real-life camp experience. Campers are provided a safe environment and caregivers are given an opportunity to rest knowing their loved ones are in good hands having fun, making friends, and developing skills, confidence, and independence.
ROCHESTER, NY
FraminghamSOURCE

Gee Makes Dean’s List at Nazareth College

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – Nazareth College announced Caroline Gee of Natick, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth.
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Messenger

Canandaigua to continue school resource officer program

CANANDAIGUA — After Canandaigua parents and teachers pressed for the need to continue the school resource police officer program, City Council approved a three-year agreement to continue what parents referred to as a sense of security at Canandaigua Academy and the Middle School. The SRO program involves one full-time...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

NYS funds grant programs for home improvements

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If your home is in desperate need of repair you may be able to get some help with the cost of renovations. New York State just infused more money into a number of local agencies that help low-income families and senior citizens make energy-efficient upgrades.
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

Trial of former Rochester mayor's estranged husband moving forward

Rochester, N.Y. — Jury selection is expected to begin Monday in the trial of former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren's estranged husband. Timothy Granison faces several charges - including criminal possession of a firearm, failure to lock and secure a firearm, and endangering the welfare of a child. The charges...
ROCHESTER, NY
dailyadvent.com

Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Western New York

IMAGES DISTRIBUTED FOR BUDWEISER - The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales kick-off Super Bowl weekend and celebrate Budweiser's donation of clean electricity to the City of Atlanta on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. (Tyler Kaufman/AP Images for Budweiser) You will have two chances to see them this weekend. BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get your cameras ready! The...
ATLANTA, NY
westsidenewsny.com

St. John the Evangelist Parish hosts Eucharistic Procession

For the feast of “Corpus Christi” on Sunday, June 19, members of St. John the Evangelist Parish participated in a Eucharistic procession in the village of Spencerport. Corpus Christi is Latin for the Body of Christ. The Catholic faith teaches that when the priest consecrates the bread and wine during Mass, they become the actual Body and Blood of Jesus. Father Justin Miller, the Parochial Administrator at St. John’s, was the principle for the procession. The procession was led by members of the St. Joseph assembly of the Knights of Columbus followed by parishioners of St. John the Evangelist. Pictured are Father Miller with the Holy Eucharist (Body of Christ) reposed in the Monstrance. Preceding Father Miller is the incense bearer and his assistant. The procession was led by the Crucifix followed by acolytes, then Father Miller and the faithful of St. John’s.
SPENCERPORT, NY
FL Radio Group

City of Geneva Begins Water Main Flushing

The city of Geneva’s water maintenance department is conducting its annual water main flushing program. Flushing is conducted annually to remove sediment from the water main to check the operating condition of fire hydrants, section by section, throughout the city. The work involves little to no interruption of service,...
GENEVA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Hit and run on Cedarwood Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police are investigating a hit and run on Cedarwood Terrace in Rochester on Sunday afternoon. The department says a car hit and damaged a porch, then drove away. No one was injured and police are still looking for the driver. Anyone with information is asked...
ROCHESTER, NY

