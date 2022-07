Thor: Love and Thunder has just landed in most cinemas around the world and what an arrival it was. Directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, the fourth installment of the Odinson’s franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe feels more like a home run than what Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness achieved months earlier. But along with all the fun and excitement this film brings, fans will wonder if the way it ended is one worthy of the God of Thunder or not. We take a deep dive down below into this Thor: Love and Thunder ending explained to shed light on what happened.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO