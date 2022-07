CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A social in-person group for toddlers and their parents or caregivers offers a new program for children who might need a little help socializing with others. Starting today and happening every Monday for the foreseeable future…Park Pals is hosting a "sensory friendly" version of what it typically offers at the Cudahy Family Library. Softer, quieter music, longer transitions between activities, a calm down space, and tactile fidget toys are all a part of the activities.

