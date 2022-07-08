ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Guerin Fires Back Hot at Talbot’s Agent

By Eric Strack
minnesotasportsfan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCam Talbot’s agent, George Bazos, has made it very clear to Minnesota Wild general manager, Bill Guerin, that he is not happy with the team signing Marc-Andre Fleury to a two-year contract on Thursday and what it might mean for his client’s future with the franchise. Bazos went as far as...

www.minnesotasportsfan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Evgeni Malkin’s heart-wrenching question to Penguins amid contract negotiations

Evgeni Malkin doesn’t have a lot of time in the NHL left. He’s played his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins and hopes to finish things out with the organization. But, there is a serious doubt in the Russian’s mind that Pittsburgh actually wants him. Via The Athletic: A few hours before the NHL Draft […] The post Evgeni Malkin’s heart-wrenching question to Penguins amid contract negotiations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Nathan McKinnon to lose another Avalanche teammate in NHL Free Agency

The Colorado Avalanche have some tough decisions looming in the offseason. After winning the Stanley Cup, it was clear that the Avalanche weren’t going to be able to retain all of their talent. With Darcy Kuemper destined for free agency, the Avs have now made their decision on another one of its Cup winners. According […] The post Nathan McKinnon to lose another Avalanche teammate in NHL Free Agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Blues Positioning Themselves to Acquire Matthew Tkachuk

While all eyes are on what decision Johnny Gaudreau will make in free agency, Nick Kypreos and Doug MacLean said people may be focused on the wrong Calgary Flames player. They think the bigger focus should be on Matthew Tkachuk. While speaking about the NHL Draft and the fallout that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Tony DeAngelo bares true feelings about staying in Carolina before controversial trade to Flyers

The Carolina Hurricanes made the decision to ship defenseman Tony DeAngelo to the Philadelphia Flyers last Thursday, and that hasn’t been sitting well with Philly sports fans, mainly because of the blueliner image off-the-ice. Nevertheless, DeAngelo is now part of the Flyers, who also got a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft along with […] The post Tony DeAngelo bares true feelings about staying in Carolina before controversial trade to Flyers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
Saint Paul, MN
Sports
City
Saint Paul, MN
theScore

Report: Malkin told teammates Pens think he's 'not good anymore'

It appears there's serious tension between pending unrestricted free agent Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins' front office. "Do they want me?" Malkin wrote in a text to The Athletic's Rob Rossi. The Pens have already locked up two of their biggest pending UFAs in Bryan Rust and Kris Letang,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Flurry of trades, signings expected before NHL free agency

While Julien BriseBois knows exactly how confident he is about the possibility of re-signing playoff performer Ondrej Palat and veteran defenseman Jan Rutta, he’s not saying. “Still working on that,” the two-time Stanley Cup-winning general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning said. “Too early to tell.” He’s also right that it’s too early to tell exactly what NHL free agency will look like when it begins Wednesday. Colorado, which beat Tampa Bay in the Cup Final, is looking to sign postseason standout Valeri Nichushkin among a group of potential free agents, and others such as Calgary MVP candidate Johnny Gaudreau, Pittsburgh center Evgeni Malkin and Florida trade deadline pickup Claude Giroux could all get new deals to stay rather than hitting the open market. A big star re-upping with his team has already happened a couple of times: the Pittsburgh Penguins signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang for six years and the Nashville Predators signed high-scoring winger Filip Forsberg for eight. Teams have until midnight EDT Tuesday — 12 hours before free agency begins — to get the maximum benefit of signing players for eight years, after which they can only get up to seven.
NHL
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS PLACE PAIR OF FORMER FIRST ROUND PICKS ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Chicago Blackhawks have placed forwards Brett Connolly and Henrik Borgstrom on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. The buyout for each player will cost the Blackhawks over the next two seasons. For Brett Connolly, the Blackhawks will have $1,166,667 go against the cap in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. As for Henrik Borgstrom, his buyout will cost the Blackhawks $83,334 in 2022-23 and $183.334 in 2023-24.
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

ONDREJ PALAT'S TIME IN TAMPA BAY APPEARS TO BE OVER

The Tampa Bay Lightning cleared cap space last week by shipping Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators in order to try and re-sign Ondrej Palat, as well as Jan Rutta. TSN's Pierre LeBrun is reporting that despite talks between both sides, Palat will head to the open market at 12 p.m. ET on July 13th.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Talbot
Person
Bill Guerin
NHL

Dan Cleary pleased with Day 1 of Red Wings 2022 Development Camp

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' young and promising prospects have officially arrived in Hockeytown. Detroit opened its 2022 Development Camp on Sunday afternoon at the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena, marking the first of five days of on-ice and off-ice instruction. After the coronavirus pandemic shelved development...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Top 50 free agents: Oilers, Evander Kane remain far apart on contract extension

With 48 hours until the opening of free agency on Wednesday, the Edmonton Oilers and forward Evander Kane remain far apart on a contract extension to keep him in Oil Country. Sources tell Daily Faceoff that the Kane camp, led by agent Dan Milstein of Gold Star Hockey, and the Oilers met on Sunday and made little progress in talks, which have been ongoing since Edmonton bowed out of the Western Conference final in May.
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Blockbuster Could Solve Goaltending Issue Once & For All

GM Kyle Dubas made no secret about their options when he spoke to reporters at the draft. This was after he was successfully able to clear the $3.8 million cap hit of Petr Mrazek from the books. “With the cap space we have now, every option is available to us,”...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Primed to Make a Splash in Free Agency: Needs, Targets & More

Now that the 2022 NHL Draft is in the rearview mirror, the Detroit Red Wings can turn their focus to the free agent market. Looking at Detroit’s organizational depth, there are a couple key areas that Steve Yzerman can upgrade through free agency: top-six forward and left defense. With these needs in mind—and after reviewing all the free agents expected to hit the market—I’ve put together target lists to address Detroit’s needs. Included are notes on those targets, why some players are excluded, and recommendations for the team at the very end.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm
markerzone.com

BRADEN HOLTBY'S PLAYING CAREER MAY BE OVER PER FRANK SERAVALLI

According to DailyFaceoff's Frank Seravalli, pending unrestricted free agent goaltender Braden Holtby may be forced to end his career due to injury. "Braden Holtby, unlikely to play next season. His career may be over," Seravalli said on DFO Rundown. The 32-year-old suffered a lower-body injury in the middle of March...
DALLAS, TX
VGK Today

Golden Knights Draft Analysis Part 1: Sapovaliv, Gustafson

Following the Vegas Golden Knights' 2022 NHL Draft selections, Golden Knights insider Gary Lawless spoke with TSN analyst and scout Craig Button to go in depth on every one of Vegas' picks. Here's what Button had to say about Vegas' second-round pick, forward Matyas Sapovaliv:. "He's just a big, strong...
NHL
NHL

Coyotes Sign Fischer to One Year Contract

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Christian Fischer to a one-year contract. Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. "We are very pleased to sign Christian," said Armstrong. "He is a hard-working forward and a great...
GLENDALE, AZ
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The major obstacle hindering East team from potentially landing Johnny Gaudreau

The clock is ticking for the Calgary Flames to secure the retention of star forward Johnny Gaudreau’s services, as they could soon lose the biggest selling point they have for Johnny Hockey, per Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. In exactly 48 hours, #Flames will lose the ability to offer Johnny Gaudreau an 8-year contract, which […] The post RUMOR: The major obstacle hindering East team from potentially landing Johnny Gaudreau appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Flyers sign defenseman Tony DeAngelo to two-year contract

Defenseman acquired from Hurricanes at the NHL Draft inks deal worth $5M AAV. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed defenseman Tony DeAngelo to a two-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $5M, according to President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. DeAngelo, 26 (10/24/1995),...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Predators star Filip Forsberg inks massive $70 million extension

With NHL free agency just days away (July 13th) it was priority number one for the Nashville Predators to extend franchise star Filip Forsberg before he hits the open market. The organization has done just that on Saturday. Per Dawn Davenport, Forsberg has signed a $70 million extension with the Preds that will see him […] The post Predators star Filip Forsberg inks massive $70 million extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

FIVE UNDER THE RADAR FREE AGENTS TO KEEP AN EYE ON

This year's free agent class is loaded with big names including Evgeni Malkin, Johnny Gaudreau, Claude Giroux, Nazem Kadri, among others. But who are some players that are a bit under the radar and may end up being an extremely valuable signing?. Let's take a look at five under the...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy