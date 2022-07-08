ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blackhawks Add 11 Prospects in 2022 NHL Draft

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday the Chicago Blackhawks selected defenseman Kevin Korchinski with the seventh overall pick, forward Frank Nazar with the 13th selection, and defenseman Sam Rinzel with the 25th pick. Korchinski, 18, compiled 65 points in 67 games with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League during the 2021-22...

The Hockey Writers

Rangers Could Shift Focus on Blockbuster Trade, Target Blackhawks

Larry Brooks of the New York Post asks in a recent article if the New York Rangers should potentially shift their focus from chasing after J.T. Miller — a player they’ve been rumored to be interested in out of Vancouver — and instead target a superstar that may shake loose out of Chicago. He writes, “The question I am posing is this: If Drury believes this team is close enough to winning a Cup in 2023 to pay big for a one-year rental, would it make more sense to go as far in as possible for Patrick Kane instead of J.T. Miller?”
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Blues Positioning Themselves to Acquire Matthew Tkachuk

While all eyes are on what decision Johnny Gaudreau will make in free agency, Nick Kypreos and Doug MacLean said people may be focused on the wrong Calgary Flames player. They think the bigger focus should be on Matthew Tkachuk. While speaking about the NHL Draft and the fallout that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Could Shake It Up By Trading for Patrick Kane

With only a few days remaining before free agency begins on Wednesday, the speculation of possible trades for the Toronto Maple Leafs is wild and crazy. Some hockey writers are proposing that John Gibson would solve all the Maple Leafs’ problems in goal. Most have also waved goodbye to Ilya Mikheyev as he’s boarded the last train to wherever.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Blackhawks make stunning Dylan Strome decision ahead of NHL free agency

Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome is about to test the waters as an unrestricted free agent in NHL free agency following the franchise’s decision not to extend a qualifying offer. Via Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: Dylan Strome will not receive a qualifying offer from the Blackhawks, per source. The former No. 3 pick will […] The post Blackhawks make stunning Dylan Strome decision ahead of NHL free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Flurry of trades, signings expected before NHL free agency

While Julien BriseBois knows exactly how confident he is about the possibility of re-signing playoff performer Ondrej Palat and veteran defenseman Jan Rutta, he’s not saying. “Still working on that,” the two-time Stanley Cup-winning general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning said. “Too early to tell.” He’s also right that it’s too early to tell exactly what NHL free agency will look like when it begins Wednesday. Colorado, which beat Tampa Bay in the Cup Final, is looking to sign postseason standout Valeri Nichushkin among a group of potential free agents, and others such as Calgary MVP candidate Johnny Gaudreau, Pittsburgh center Evgeni Malkin and Florida trade deadline pickup Claude Giroux could all get new deals to stay rather than hitting the open market. A big star re-upping with his team has already happened a couple of times: the Pittsburgh Penguins signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang for six years and the Nashville Predators signed high-scoring winger Filip Forsberg for eight. Teams have until midnight EDT Tuesday — 12 hours before free agency begins — to get the maximum benefit of signing players for eight years, after which they can only get up to seven.
NHL
Yardbarker

The Grind Line: Red Wings’ 2022 Draft Grades

No. 8 – C Marco Kasper. In this week’s edition of The Grind Line, The Hockey Writers’ Red Wings coverage team shares their grades for Detroit’s 2022 draft class. Let’s dive in!. Tony Wolak: C+. On Day 1, the Red Wings addressed a clear organizational...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Blockbuster Could Solve Goaltending Issue Once & For All

GM Kyle Dubas made no secret about their options when he spoke to reporters at the draft. This was after he was successfully able to clear the $3.8 million cap hit of Petr Mrazek from the books. “With the cap space we have now, every option is available to us,”...
NHL
Kirby Dach
Yardbarker

Bears Infrastructure Crashes Canceling Hundreds Of Training Camp Tickets

The new Chicago Bears regime is off to an odd start. They had a solid overall NFL Draft and filled some glaring holes. But they’ve also had three players arrested, all of which were brought on by new GM Ryan Poles. Then the NFL forced them to cancel a practice due to a CBA violation. Now, they’ve angered hundreds of Bears fans by canceling training camp tickets right after allowing them to return to Halas Hall.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Primed to Make a Splash in Free Agency: Needs, Targets & More

Now that the 2022 NHL Draft is in the rearview mirror, the Detroit Red Wings can turn their focus to the free agent market. Looking at Detroit’s organizational depth, there are a couple key areas that Steve Yzerman can upgrade through free agency: top-six forward and left defense. With these needs in mind—and after reviewing all the free agents expected to hit the market—I’ve put together target lists to address Detroit’s needs. Included are notes on those targets, why some players are excluded, and recommendations for the team at the very end.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Maple Leafs, Islanders, Stars, Blackhawks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is a lot of talk surrounding the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. Some has to do with Evander Kane, other news has to do with names they are rumored to be interested in. Meanwhile, where do things sit between the Calgary Flames and Johnny Gaudreau?
NHL
#Nhl Draft#Maple Leafs#The Seattle Thunderbirds#The Western Hockey League#Whl#Team Usa#Iihf#U18 Championships#Ushs#Ushl#The Waterloo Black Hawks
Chicago Sports Nation

Will moving to Arlington Heights hurt the Bears?

No, getting a new stadium in Arlington Heights will not hurt the Bears. There, I said it. Much to our surprise as fans, the players and coaches don’t spend the night at Soldier Field when the broadcast ends on Sunday night. Justin Fields and friends spend most of their work hours at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois, where the team will most likely keep their practice facilities and offices.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Pacers Trade Sends Myles Turner To Chicago

The Chicago Bulls have already avoided disaster this NBA offseason. With Zach LaVine entering unrestriced free agency, the Bulls almost lost their best player. In all likelihood, there would have been fallout. Without LaVine, this core is aging and distinctly short of title contention. Luckily for them, the athletic scoring...
CHICAGO, IL
Sportsnaut

Tigers’ Javier Baez relishes spotlight vs. White Sox

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez has emerged as the center of attention for this weekend’s four-game series against the host Chicago White Sox. That trend figures to continue when the teams meet again on Saturday. Playing his first games in Chicago since the crosstown Cubs traded him to the...
DETROIT, MI

