Out of the small group of Tottenham Hotspur players that Antonio Conte left behind in London when the team flew to South Korea, the one that took fans the most by surprise is Sergio Reguilon. Sure, there had been murmurs that the club might be looking to offload Reggie now that they had signed Ivan Perisic, but I’m not sure anyone expected that he’d be left off the plane. That was a real statement of intent from Antonio Conte, and suggested that the club might be actively looking to offload the Spanish fullback.

