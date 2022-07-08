ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

NOTICE OF PROPOSED RATE INCREASE

desotobocc.com
 4 days ago

SOLID WASTE COLLECTION MUNICIPAL SERVICES BENEFIT UNIT. The Board of County Commissioners of DeSoto County, Florida, will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, July 26, 2022, at 6:30 pm in the Administration Building, Room 103, 201 East Oak Street, Arcadia, Florida, to increase the rate for the SOLID WASTE COLLECTION MUNICIPAL...

desotobocc.com

