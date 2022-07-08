ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Watch as Plane Dodges Traffic During Emergency Landing on Highway

By Chris Reed
 3 days ago
Chris Reed

This had to have been a bit scary.

Watch as a plane makes an emergency landing on a highway in North Carolina.

The footage was all caught on the pilot's GoPro Camera as the plane approached the highway and then ultimately dodged traffic.

The Sheriff's Office did not say why the pilot was forced to make the landing but did state that the pilot kept his composure and avoided a disaster.

Not only did this pilot avoid traffic, but he always avoided coming into contact with nearby powerlines.

Check out this shocking video and imagine yourself on this highway as the plane was approaching.

Here's a look at the plane being taken away from the scene via tow truck.

