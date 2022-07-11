Pitt one of seven counties to get monkeypox vaccine

More than 400 doses of monkeypox vaccine have been allocated to health departments in Pitt and six other counties to ensure access across the state in case of infection, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced this week.

The virus began showing up earlier this spring in places outside its endemic range in Africa. More than 5,000 cases have now been reported from 51 countries worldwide, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data reported by the Associated Press. At least one case has been reported in North Carolina, confirmed in media reports by the Mecklenburg County Health Department.

The state has divided 444 doses of the Jynneos vaccine among health departments in Buncombe, Durham, Forsyth, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, Pitt and Wake. The vaccine can prevent illness or lead to less severe symptoms if given within two weeks after someone is exposed to monkeypox.

NCDHHS isn’t confirming locations of where cases of Monkeypox are across the state in order to protect patient privacy, a spokeswoman said Friday. The local health departments that received vaccines were selected to ensure access across the state, she said. As additional doses become available, more locations will be added.

Because of limited supply, vaccination is currently only being offered to individuals with known or suspected exposure to monkeypox, a DHHS news release said. This includes people who have been in close physical contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox

It also includes men who have sex with men, or transgender individuals, who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days in either a venue where monkeypox was present or in an area where the virus is spreading.

Currently, this includes several locations in Europe and parts of California, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York and Texas. Updated global and U.S. case numbers are posted on the CDC website.

Individuals who meet these criteria can call their local health department to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, or they can call one of the seven health departments that have already received vaccines as part of the phase 1 allocation

Monkeypox vaccines are free and are based on the availability of the vaccine, which is in limited quantities currently.

“This is a good first step, but more vaccine is needed,” Dr. Zack Moore, state epidemiologist said in the release. “We are working with local health departments and other partners to ensure equitable access to those at risk as more doses become available over the coming months.”

Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

It is transmitted person to person through direct skin-to-skin contact, having contact with an infectious rash, through body fluids or through respiratory secretions. Such contact often occurs during prolonged, face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex, DHHS reported.

Anyone can get monkeypox, but many of the cases identified in the current outbreak have been in men who have sex with men. Cases have been able to be identified in part thanks to the vigilance of those who sought testing when concerns arose leading to the recognition that monkeypox was spreading in the U.S., DHHS reported.

People can take basic steps to prevent the spread of monkeypox. If you have an unexplained rash, sores or other symptoms, see your health care provider — if you don’t have a provider or health insurance, visit a public health clinic near you. Keep the rash covered and avoid sex or being intimate with anyone until you have been checked out by a health care provider. Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting from 2 to 4 weeks, though severe cases can occur. Standard household cleaners and detergents are effective at cleaning environmental surfaces and linens.

The disease is endemic in parts of Africa, where people have been infected through bites from rodents or small animals. It does not usually spread easily among people.

A two-dose vaccine, Jynneos, is approved for monkeypox in the U.S. The federal government has deployed thousands of doses of vaccine to states for further distribution.