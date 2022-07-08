SunPress to Grace Audubon’s Merchant Street

Photo: Official | SunPress

SunPress will open at 115 W. Merchant St. Audubon, New Jersey 08106, according to co-founder Sahar Soleymani Lamb. Soleymani Lamb says there is currently no official launch date as cosmetic work is still being done to the restaurant space, but a fall opening is highly desired & anticipated.

When asked what to expect from the new establishment, Soleymani Lamb told What Now Philly, “Customers can expect a very friendly, laid-back, tropical vibe and fresh Latin flavors.”

The incoming restaurant won’t be the first under Soleymani Lamb’s belt. In fact, she and her father Dar Soleymani started up two successful Haddon Township eateries prior to conceiving the incoming SunPress: Dar’s Cheesesteaks, a self-explanatory establishment with a few twisted takes on the traditional sandwich, and their second restaurant Que Ricas which offers authentic Venezuelan cuisine like flakey empanadas and fluffy arepas.

When the idea to open a third location struck the duo, they originally began plotting another cheesesteak store. However, it wasn’t until Dar and his wife Elsie returned from an extended trip to Costa Rica that the idea of marrying “Central American and Caribbean culinary flavors” came to them. Brimming with inspiration, Dar and Elsie presented the idea to Sahar who willingly tweaked a few details…and the rest was delicious history.

“We love the family and community-oriented town of Audubon,” Soleymani Lamb explained of SunPress’ location. “Monthly summer festivals, free parking, and friendly neighbors are what drew us to Merchant Street in particular. It’s also a very beautiful and walkable street, perfect for outdoor dining.”

Soleymani Lamb told What Now Philly the SunPress website is currently under construction.