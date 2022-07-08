Emma L. Ashley, 66, Brookville

Robert L. Meyer, 83, of Dillsboro passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at St. Elizabeth – Dearborn in Lawrenceburg. Bob was born on Sunday, July 17, 1938 in Dewberry, Indiana; son of William C and Amelia (Wehmeyer) Meyer. Bob graduated from Cross Plains High School in 1956. Bob proudly served our country in the United States Army. He married the love of his life, Darlene Selmeyer, on June 9, 1962. Bob worked for FH Lawsons and 32 years for Aurora Casket Company as a welder. Bob was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Bear Branch and held multiple church offices. He loved woodworking, especially making cabinets, leather working, fishing, hunting, and raising tobacco. He was an avid Reds fan and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play baseball.

DILLSBORO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO