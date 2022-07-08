ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookville, IN

Emma L. Ashley, 66, Brookville

By Philips & Meyers
WRBI Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmma L. Ashley, age 66, of Brookville, Indiana died suddenly Thursday, July 7, 2022 in the Emergency Department at McCullough Hyde Memorial Hospital in Oxford, Ohio. Born September 15, 1955 in New Castle, Indiana she was the daughter of the late Edward E....

wrbiradio.com

WRBI Radio

Dennis Wayne Spears

Dennis Wayne Spears, 69, of Greensburg, passed away in Columbus, Indiana on July 7, 2022. He was born in Greensburg, Indiana to Malcom Spears and Jackie Peterson on December 8, 1952. Dennis was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish. He could also be found playing cards, watching movies, or...
GREENSBURG, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Lawrenceburg Premiere of Indiana Baby Set for August 18

All of the film’s cast and crew are from Lawrenceburg, and the entire movie was filmed in Lawrenceburg and the Tri-state area. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Lawrenceburg Premiere of the award-winning feature film, Indiana Baby by Director/Writer Jennifer Eliason will be held at the Greendale Cinema on Thursday, August 18th at 7pm.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Robert L. Meyer, 83, Dillsboro

Robert L. Meyer, 83, of Dillsboro passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at St. Elizabeth – Dearborn in Lawrenceburg. Bob was born on Sunday, July 17, 1938 in Dewberry, Indiana; son of William C and Amelia (Wehmeyer) Meyer. Bob graduated from Cross Plains High School in 1956. Bob proudly served our country in the United States Army. He married the love of his life, Darlene Selmeyer, on June 9, 1962. Bob worked for FH Lawsons and 32 years for Aurora Casket Company as a welder. Bob was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Bear Branch and held multiple church offices. He loved woodworking, especially making cabinets, leather working, fishing, hunting, and raising tobacco. He was an avid Reds fan and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play baseball.
DILLSBORO, IN
sunny95.com

Remains found in Indiana in 2003 those of Columbus man

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — A body found nearly 19 years ago behind an abandoned gas station in eastern Indiana has been identified as that of a Columbus man. Daniel Diaz was 26 at the time his body was found Oct. 2, 2003, near I-70. He died from a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WRBI Radio

Obituary for John A. Butz

John A. Butz, 84, of Greensburg, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at his home. John was born on November 18, 1937, in Greensburg as the son of Leonard and Inez (Kaster) Butz. John graduated in 1955 from Greensburg High School. He worked at Colonial Baking, where he...
eaglecountryonline.com

Pedestrian Injured in State Road 101 Accident Near Sunman

The accident took place late Saturday night. (Sunman, Ind.) – An accident is under investigation after a pedestrian was struck near Sunman. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident on Saturday around 10:15 p.m. Deputies say Derrick Poston, 40, of Dayton, Ohio, was walking northbound along the...
SUNMAN, IN
WLWT 5

Painstaking tornado cleanup continues in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ohio — Family, friends and faith are life-sustaining right now for Goshen residents like Marty Carroll. "Times of destruction and trouble like this — it looks like a war zone — but as long as God's in your heart, you know, you're protected and everything's going to be alright," Carroll said.
GOSHEN, OH
wrtv.com

Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
MUNCIE, IN
WRBI Radio

K9 fundraising goal met; Brookville police chief to be tased

BROOKVILLE, IN — The Brookville Police Department, which has been without a K9 unit for the past five years, has surpassed the $4,000 fundraising goal to reacquire the community asset. That means Police Chief Terry Mitchum will “take one for the team.”. Mitchum offered to be publicly tased...
NBC4 Columbus

Two decades later, Columbus man found shot to death in Indiana identified

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — After nearly two decades of being a John Doe, a man who was found shot to death behind an abandoned gas station in 2003 finally has a name. The Henry County Coroner’s office identified the man as Daniel Diaz of Columbus, Ohio. Coroner Stacey Guffey said the FBI got a hit on the fingerprints that were sent to them shortly after the body was found.
HENRY COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Crews responding to structure fire on Sterrett Avenue in Wallace Woods

COVINGTON, Ky. — Kenton County fire crews responding to a structure fire on in the Wallace Woods area of Covington, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Dispatchers for Kenton County confirmed that crews are battling a fire on Sterrett...
COVINGTON, KY
WRBI Radio

Weekend pursuit ends with arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, IN — Indiana State Police say a Wisconsin man led troopers on a pursuit through two counties Sunday before being taken into custody on multiple charges. The incident began at approximately 8:45 am when Master Trooper Gary Thalls observed a 2009 BMW passenger car traveling northbound on I-65 near the 51-mile marker in Jackson County in excess of 100 miles per hour.
NBC4 Columbus

Santana concert in Cincinnati canceled

DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Santana has postponed his next six shows, including Saturday’s show in Cincinnati, after collapsing on stage during a concert on Tuesday, temporarily stepping away from the stage “out of an abundance of caution for the artist’s health.”. “Carlos is doing well and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Obituaries
washingtoncountyinsider.com

TheBiKeWriTer | Small town – big surprise, Milan, IN

July 11, 2022 – AmazingRide, IN – Everywhere you looked in Milan, IN there is a sign touting an accomplishment from 68 years ago. The small town sure was proud of that team but odd it had not accomplished anything since?. It was the clerks at Jay C...
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Tootsie is sweeter than candy!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Tootsie is a very sweet puppy, but you have to move fast if you want to take her home!. Her shelter says small dogs like her are in high demand, and tend to get adopted very quickly. For more information, or to fill out an application, go...
CINCINNATI, OH
WRBI Radio

Man hit by vehicle on SR 101 near Sunman

— A pedestrian suffered a broken arm when he was hit by a vehicle late Saturday night on State Road 101 north of Sunman. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Derrick Poston was walking north along State Road 101 around 10:15 pm when a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Tre Maine Horn of Sunman struck Poston’s left arm with the vehicle’s passenger-side mirror.
SUNMAN, IN
WDIO-TV

An American guitarist is stepping away from the stage

DETROIT (AP) - Carlos Santana has postponed his next six shows after collapsing on stage during a concert on Tuesday, temporarily stepping away from the stage “out of an abundance of caution for the artist’s health.” July concerts in Noblesville, Indiana; Cincinnati, Ohio; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Rogers, Arkansas; Dallas, Texas; and Woodlands, Texas, have been pushed back, Santana’s manager said in a statement.
NOBLESVILLE, IN

