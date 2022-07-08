Border Patrol Agents On Horseback Cleared Of Whipping

A Texas man who issued fraudulent commercial driver’s licenses netting $215,000 while he worked for the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has been sentenced to two years in prison, according to a news release. Alonzo Blackman, 68, of San Antonio, was sentenced Wednesday on one count of conspiracy...
The mayor of Laredo, Texas, is warning that while it's mainly the communities alongside the U.S.-Mexico border that have had to deal with the influx of migrants, the impact of the situation will ultimately trickle down to Americans across the country. "[The situation] is so complicated that even Congress doesn't...
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke shares similar ideas about the border with Texas Governor Greg Abbott. They both agree that President Biden is no help with the border crisis along the Texas border.
At least two people have died in a string of shootings during armed robberies at several 7/11 convenience store locations in Southern California. Police believe at least three of the shootings are connected.The robberies occurred early Monday morning and coincided with the chain's National 7/11 Day, during which customers are given a free Slurpee frozen drink. One store clerk was shot and killed during a robbery in Brea around 4:18am PST. That clerk died at the scene. A similar crime reportedly occurred almost an hour earlier, at 3:23am, at a 7/11 in Santa Ana. A man was found dead in the store's parking lot. Police believe that individual was connected to a robbery at the location. In La Habra, two other individuals were shot outside a 7/11, and another store was robbed in Riverside. A customer there was shot in the head and is currently in grave condition. There is no immediate indication that the customer did anything to try to intervene in the robbery.
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A former New Mexico police officer charged with murder in a man’s death during a 2020 struggle with officers didn’t properly use a chokehold that gradually ended the man’s life, a prosecutor told jurors Monday in opening statements at the ex-officer’s trial. Las Cruces Officer Christopher Smelser had told investigators he had difficulty in applying the lateral vascular neck restraint on Antonio Valenzuela because Valenzuela kept tucking his chin, but he eventually carried out the maneuver by sliding his arm under Valenzuela’s chin when he lifted his head. A medical examiner concluded Valenzuela, who fled on foot from officers during a traffic stop, died from asphyxial injuries due to physical restraint - and that methamphetamine in his system was a contributing factor in his death. “The defendant knew that the way that he was doing it during the course of time before unconsciousness was rendered was not working,” prosecutor Mark Probasco told jurors.
