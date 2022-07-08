Border Patrol Agents On Horseback Cleared Of Whipping

At least two people have died in a string of shootings during armed robberies at several 7/11 convenience store locations in Southern California. Police believe at least three of the shootings are connected.The robberies occurred early Monday morning and coincided with the chain's National 7/11 Day, during which customers are given a free Slurpee frozen drink. One store clerk was shot and killed during a robbery in Brea around 4:18am PST. That clerk died at the scene. A similar crime reportedly occurred almost an hour earlier, at 3:23am, at a 7/11 in Santa Ana. A man was found dead in the store's parking lot. Police believe that individual was connected to a robbery at the location. In La Habra, two other individuals were shot outside a 7/11, and another store was robbed in Riverside. A customer there was shot in the head and is currently in grave condition. There is no immediate indication that the customer did anything to try to intervene in the robbery.

BREA, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO