Five questions Trump’s ex-lawyer Cipollone could answer for the Jan. 6 committee
By Rebecca Beitsch
AOL Corp
3 days ago
After weeks of resistance, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone is set to appear Friday for closed door testimony before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Cipollone was subpoenaed by the committee last week after he met with the panel’s investigators in April but pushed...
David Gergen says it's "inappropriate" for candidates to run for the White House in their 80s. "You're not quite as sharp as you once were," he told The New York Times in a recent interview. Questions about age have swirled with the possibility of a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024. Former...
Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a member of the House select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot, said Sunday that Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone didn't contradict previous testimony by other witnesses and will be featured in the investigation's final report after he sat for a transcribed, videotaped interview with the panel last week.
July 11 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday ruled against a series of efforts by Steve Bannon, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, to delay his upcoming trial on contempt of Congress charges. D.C. District Judge Carl Nichols rejected Bannon's arguments that his defense has been compromised by...
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who fled their country’s humanitarian crisis and are in the United States under temporary legal protection will be allowed to remain for another 18 months, the Biden administration announced Monday. But advocates expressed disappointment that the government has left another 250,000 Venezuelans who made it to the United States at risk of being sent back. An estimated 343,000 Venezuelans already in the United States were given Temporary Protect Status, or TPS in March of 2021, allowing them the chance to legally live and work in the country for 18 months. Only they will be eligible for the extension that will run until March, 10, 2024. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called it “one of many ways the Biden administration is providing humanitarian support to Venezuelans at home and abroad, together with our regional partners. We will continue to work with our international partners to address the challenges of regional migration while ensuring our borders remain secure.”
Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
WASHINGTON – A number of GOP candidates have spent hundreds of millions on ads this campaign season pushing replacement theories and other conspiracies targeting people of color, while also attacking fellow Republicans who don't fall in line. During the 2022 midterm cycle, more than 2,700 ads have aired on...
WASHINGTON — Former White House strategist Steve Bannon has said he's "willing" to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee after he received a letter from former President Donald Trump saying he would waive his claim of executive privilege, according to two letters obtained Sunday by NBC News. Bannon’s...
WASHINGTON — Each new revelation in public testimony before the Jan. 6 committee has been more explosive than the last — from former President Donald Trump’s direct role in organizing “fake electors” to tirades that left ketchup oozing down a White House wall. As the...
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
Comments / 0