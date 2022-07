Ice cream joints are typically places where you go and get a quick snack or dessert. It’s the remedy that scratches a lil’ itch for something sweet. By that standard, The Yard Milkshake Bar isn’t really an ice cream stop. So, guests need to adjust standards appropriately. It is a place where the ice cream options will wholly displace any other plans for eating. It is a place for excess. In fact, The Yard discloses the calorie count on its offerings, and for most people, it looks like a day’s worth of eating right there.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO