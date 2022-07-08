ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

PAHD Reports Positive COVID Infections for July 8, 2022

portarthurtx.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Port Arthur Health Department is reporting the number of individuals...

www.portarthurtx.gov

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDM-TV

Beaumont homeless encampment scaring away potential home buyers

BEAUMONT — Concerns are growing that he homeless problem may be closing the door on real estate deals in parts of Beaumont. Residents and a real estate agent say a homeless camp in the Oaks Historic District has already been a deal breaker. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more...
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

GLO opens new affordable housing complexes in Jefferson County

A state agency is hosting ribbon cutting ceremonies for two new affordable housing complexes in Jefferson County to replace housing damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Harvey. The Texas General Land Office (GLO) is celebrating the opening of two new apartment complexes July 14 in Jefferson County. The GLO disaster recovery team will be hosting ceremonial ribbon cutting ceremonies at 11 a.m. at Beaumont Village on N Major Road in Beaumont and at 1:30 p.m. at Cedar Ridge on 9th Street in Port Arthur.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Port Arthur, TX
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Port Arthur, TX
Government
City
Port Arthur, TX
Port Arthur, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Port Arthur News

COVID numbers up across Southeast Texas; see what Port Arthur and Mid County reported

With positive COVID-19 numbers again on the rise, local health officials are working to remind residents that vaccines are available for everyone 6 months and older. The Port Arthur Public Health Department, which serves four cities in Jefferson County, reported 43 positive COVID infections for July 1-4. There were nine cases in Port Arthur, eight for Groves, 15 for Nederland and 11 for Port Neches.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Orange Leader

Samaritan Counseling Center of SETX names executive director

Robin McCutcheon, executive director of Samaritan Counseling Center of Southeast Texas, has been appointed to the Solihten Institute National Board of Directors. Samaritan CCSETX provides mental/behavioral health services for all of Southeast Texas with offices located in Orange, Beaumont, Port Arthur and Silsbee. The Solihten Institute is an interfaith counseling...
ORANGE, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Lake Charles Woman Arrested for Theft From Sulphur Employer

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a report of theft from a business in Sulphur made on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The complainant advised deputies one of the employees, Ashley E. Bourgeois, 35, Lake Charles, had been using a company credit card for her personal use. The initial investigation revealed Bourgeois stole over $9,000 since December 2021.
SULPHUR, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Infectious Diseases#The Health Department
12NewsNow

'This is a little bit different' | Defense attorney explains the possible punishment for a driver accused of hitting, killing deputy

FANNETT, Texas — Monday was a somber day in the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as many returned to work mourning a loss they never expected. Jefferson County Deputy James Lee was hit and killed by a speeding driver while he was mowing his lawn Saturday night. He was 71 when he died and had no upcoming plans of retiring.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Bridge City crash leads to death

Bridge City police are investigating a Sunday crash that left one man dead. Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Wayne Mooney said his agency assisted with traffic but is not handling the case. The crash happened on FM 1442. Bridge City Police told Port Arthur Newsmedia on Monday morning that authorities are...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kogt.com

Man Dies In 1442 Accident

A man riding a motrorcycle lost his life Sunday after while riding on FM 1442 in Bridge City. The 30 year man from Groves was driving his motorcycle on FM 1442 when a Dodge Charger pulled out from National Drive and failing to yield the right of way. The motorcycle struck the vehicle on the drivers side, ejecting the man from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY DEPUTY KILLED IN FREAK CRASH

Saturday evening just after 8 pm a Jefferson County Deputy was mowing his yard in the Fannett Community not far from Winnie. An SUV traveling at a high rate of speed lost control, left the roadway, and struck the deputy. Jefferson County has not yet released his name as they are trying to notify the extended family. The driver was transported to the hospital in stable condition. DPS is investigating the crash. The driver of the vehicle has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Officers investigate fatal crash in Bridge City

Police in Bridge City are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on West Roundbunch Road. Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney says his deputies were first on the scene and stayed until Bridge City Police arrived. The motorcycle driver was killed in a collision with a vehicle.
BRIDGE CITY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy