PAHD Reports Positive COVID Infections for July 8, 2022

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — As Americans gather, travel and vacation in record pre-pandemic numbers, the country may be quietly and rapidly moving towards a summer COVID-19 surge. Last week was the highest surge of COVID cases Southeast Texas has seen since January. As of Friday, July 8, 2022, there...
BEAUMONT — Concerns are growing that he homeless problem may be closing the door on real estate deals in parts of Beaumont. Residents and a real estate agent say a homeless camp in the Oaks Historic District has already been a deal breaker. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more...
A state agency is hosting ribbon cutting ceremonies for two new affordable housing complexes in Jefferson County to replace housing damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Harvey. The Texas General Land Office (GLO) is celebrating the opening of two new apartment complexes July 14 in Jefferson County. The GLO disaster recovery team will be hosting ceremonial ribbon cutting ceremonies at 11 a.m. at Beaumont Village on N Major Road in Beaumont and at 1:30 p.m. at Cedar Ridge on 9th Street in Port Arthur.
What started out as a welcomed trip back home for a local family from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee turned into a nightmare as Bella Resweber went into cardiac arrest four times and battled through organ failure throughout the weekend. Nichole Resweber said her 11-year-old daughter continues...
With positive COVID-19 numbers again on the rise, local health officials are working to remind residents that vaccines are available for everyone 6 months and older. The Port Arthur Public Health Department, which serves four cities in Jefferson County, reported 43 positive COVID infections for July 1-4. There were nine cases in Port Arthur, eight for Groves, 15 for Nederland and 11 for Port Neches.
Robin McCutcheon, executive director of Samaritan Counseling Center of Southeast Texas, has been appointed to the Solihten Institute National Board of Directors. Samaritan CCSETX provides mental/behavioral health services for all of Southeast Texas with offices located in Orange, Beaumont, Port Arthur and Silsbee. The Solihten Institute is an interfaith counseling...
BEAUMONT, Texas — With temperatures high and possibly rising, a new park in Lumberton that has splash pads has become a popular spot for parents to bring their children to cool off and have fun. Erin Rayburn is a Lumberton mom and a nurse who said not all children...
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a report of theft from a business in Sulphur made on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The complainant advised deputies one of the employees, Ashley E. Bourgeois, 35, Lake Charles, had been using a company credit card for her personal use. The initial investigation revealed Bourgeois stole over $9,000 since December 2021.
A man riding a motrorcycle lost his life Sunday after while riding on FM 1442 in Bridge City. The 30 year man from Groves was driving his motorcycle on FM 1442 when a Dodge Charger pulled out from National Drive and failing to yield the right of way. The motorcycle struck the vehicle on the drivers side, ejecting the man from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins.
Entrance into and exit from Orange County is simple today because of bridges. In the 19th Century, it was not that simple. A traveler either swam the rivers and bayous or crossed on a ferry. The ferry on the Sabine River north of Orange was operated by Richard Ballew, who...
Have you been around the area of Prien Lake Park/Henderson Bayou Road lately? If you have, you may have noticed an awful smell in the air. I mean the smell is so terrible that it's hard to even go out to Prien Lake Park and enjoy yourself without smelling that awful smell. What is causing that smell you ask?
FANNETT, Texas — The driver troopers say struck and killed an off-duty Jefferson County deputy Saturday evening has been arrested and charged. Michael David Miller, 38, of Beaumont has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in the death of James Lee, 71, of Hamshire. Miller was also charged with unlawfully...
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas community gathered to celebrate the accomplishments and retirement of a Beaumont man who has been in the U.S. Navy for more than two decades. Lt. Cmdr. Carl Stewart, Jr. has been in the Navy for 26 years. “It’s a little overwhelming,”...
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — An 18-year-old Port Arthur man charged with murder in connection to a February shooting had his bond reduced on Monday. Arthur Small was previously being held on a $1 million bond after the deadly shooting of 20-year-old Christopher Thomas. Small went before Judge John Stevens...
Saturday evening just after 8 pm a Jefferson County Deputy was mowing his yard in the Fannett Community not far from Winnie. An SUV traveling at a high rate of speed lost control, left the roadway, and struck the deputy. Jefferson County has not yet released his name as they are trying to notify the extended family. The driver was transported to the hospital in stable condition. DPS is investigating the crash. The driver of the vehicle has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.
