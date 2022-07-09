Flowery Branch will soon have its Chick-fil-A back

The Chick-fil-A in Flowery Branch announced it is re-opening this coming Thursday, July 14. The store recently underwent remodeling. - photo by Scott Rogers

Soon, Flowery Branch residents will have their favorite fast-food chicken place back.

Chick-fil-A at Stonebridge Village will reopen Thursday, July 14, after closing for renovations for more than three months.

The store at 5905 Spout Springs Road announced its re-opening on Facebook Thursday, July 7, to gleeful customers, several of whom posted celebratory gifs under the Facebook post.

The store closed on April 8 to renovate and increase capacity by 30%. Additions include a second drive-thru lane with permanent canopies, misting fans, heaters and a new kitchen, Store Manager Frank Harney previously told The Times.

Harney could not be reached for comment Friday, July 8.

The store was built in 2008, and Chick-fil-A locations are typically redone every 12 to 15 years, Harney has said.

The store will be open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, the post states.