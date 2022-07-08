ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington Monument evacuated after reports of 'weird' odor

By Sonia Dasgupta
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Monument was evacuated Friday after a report of a "weird" odor, National...

foxbaltimore.com

WUSA

Millions of gallons of rainwater fell across parts of the DMV

WASHINGTON — The D.C. Metro area got clobbered as nearly five inches of rain fell across the region early Saturday morning. The range of rainfall totals is wide. While some areas got close to five inches of rain, some towns received an inch of rain or less. Numerous neighborhoods flooded as heavy rain poured across the region.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Officials Investigate Vandalism, Fires At Maryland Churches

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Investigations are underway into several weekend incidents of apparent arson and vandalism at churches in Maryland, authorities said. Montgomery County authorities said the incidents took place at three churches of different denominations a short distance away from each other in Bethesda, TV station WJLA reported. Overnight Sunday, a blaze was apparently set at St. Jane Frances De Chantal Parish, forcing worshippers to attend mass at an alternate location Sunday morning, news outlets reported. Dozens of firefighters responded to an alarm at the church around 2 a.m. and quickly extinguished the fire, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue...
BETHESDA, MD
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County slow to react to Bethesda church attacks

Montgomery County government initially kept quiet about the first two arson and vandalism attacks at Bethesda churches early Saturday, and County leaders have been slow to react to the third yesterday morning. County officials made no public announcement of several fires being set at North Bethesda United Methodist Church, and of the cemetery being vandalized at the Wildwood Baptist Church next door Saturday until late the next morning, about 10 hours after a third attack at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church. Arson and property damage at St. Jane's was significant enough that Sunday Masses had to be relocated to a gymnasium.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
nypressnews.com

Seven postal workers robbed in D.C. area over two days

A total of seven D.C. area postal workers have been robbed in the past week after another mail carrier was victimized on Thursday. This time it was in Bethesda when an armed suspect robbed a postal worker at gunpoint and stole a master key, according to WRC-TV, NBC’s Washington, D.C. station.
BETHESDA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 Bethesda churches vandalized; 2 churches set on fire, officials say

BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — Three neighboring churches on Old Georgetown Road were targeted by vandals and arsonists in Bethesda over the weekend, according to Montgomery County officials. “People are coming in today shocked,” said Patricia Zapor, Director of Media Relations for the Archdiocese of Washington . “There were some...
BETHESDA, MD
NBC Washington

Authorities Investigate Arson, Vandalism at 2 Bethesda Churches Over the Weekend

Authorities are investigating arson and vandalism at two Bethesda, Maryland, churches that occurred over the weekend. The initial investigation showed that the suspect forced entry into both churches before vandalizing in various areas, police said. The first incident happened at North Bethesda Methodist Church at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning,...
BETHESDA, MD
News Break
Politics
fox5dc.com

Woman stabbed, killed inside of Northeast DC establishment

WASHINGTON - A woman was stabbing inside an establishment in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, officers were notified about a stabbing victim at an area hospital. After arriving at the hospital, police learned the victim was stabbed inside...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Chesapeake Bay Foundation says rise in Bay pollution is due to Baltimore wastewater plants

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) - — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation says a rise in Chesapeake Bay pollution is tied to ongoing wastewater treatment problems in the Baltimore region. New data shared this month by the environmental group shows a rise in nitrogen pollution in the Chesapeake Bay in 2021, which coincides with documented operational and maintenance failures inside the Back River and Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plants.
BALTIMORE, MD
travelawaits.com

8 Can’t-Miss Experiences In One Of Washington, D.C.’s Underrated Neighborhoods

Want To Connect With Fellow Travelers? Join Our Community Here. On any afternoon, strolling down D.C.’s U Street surrounds you with three distinctive sounds: 14th and U, the rhythm of hard bop and swing; 12th and U, the nostalgia of 1960s and 1970s soul; and 7th and U, the infectious Go-Go sound of the 1990s. All three are part of the bigger story of U Street’s beginnings and where it is today.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

2 New Amtrak Round Trips Start Monday Between Virginia and DC

New round-trip Amtrak routes will start Monday between Washington, D.C. and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The additions will bring the number of state-funded round trips from the nation's capital to eight, The Washington Post reported Saturday. “We’re adding more options for people at the right time,” said Michael...
WASHINGTON, DC
sungazette.news

More train service to connect local region, downstate

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority and Norfolk Southern Corp. on June 30 announced the financial closing of the Western Rail Initiative Agreement, which will permit expanded passenger rail service from Washington to Roanoke and to the New River Valley. The first step in the expansion is the addition of a...
ROANOKE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Fire causes significant damage to Stafford County home

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fire significantly damaged a home in the Lake Arrowhead neighborhood of Stafford County. At around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) were dispatched to West Briar Drive for a reported structure fire. According to officials,...

