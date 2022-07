LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers in Louisville were ranked as the best in the nation by an insurance company. Quote Wizard analyzed 6 million car insurance quotes from drivers in the 70 largest cities in the U.S. and then evaluated four factors: speeding tickets, citations, accidents and DUIs. Cities with the fewest dangerous driving incidents were rated as the best.

