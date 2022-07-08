Obituaries

Thomas E. “Tommy” Johnson, Jr., 61, of Valdosta, died suddenly on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center. Born on December 17, 1960, in Valdosta to the late Thomas E., Sr. & Margie Ann Cole Johnson, he had been a lifelong resident of this area. Growing up in Valdosta, Tommy graduated from Valdosta High School in 1979. He worked briefly at First State Bank before going to Gupton Jones College of Funeral Service on his way to becoming a funeral director. He began work at Carson McLane Funeral Home in 1988. He soon met the former Teresa Wells and they were married on May 5, 1990 at Northside Baptist Church. Tommy served and ministered to numerous families and generations of families in his 34-year career in funeral service. He was also a faithful member of Northside Baptist Church, singing in the choir and serving on the Historical committee. Listening to Southern Gospel music was also a favorite pastime. Tommy was a devoted husband, father and an especially loving grandfather, spending time with his pride and joy, his grandson Wesley. He took pride in his family, his work and was always desiring to please and serve others.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO