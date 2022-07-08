Obituaries

Thomas E. “Tommy” Johnson, Jr., 61, of Valdosta, died suddenly on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center. Born on December 17, 1960, in Valdosta to the late Thomas E., Sr. & Margie Ann Cole Johnson, he had been a lifelong resident of this area. Growing up in Valdosta, Tommy graduated from Valdosta High School in 1979. He worked briefly at First State Bank before going to Gupton Jones College of Funeral Service on his way to becoming a funeral director. He began work at Carson McLane Funeral Home in 1988. He soon met the former Teresa Wells and they were married on May 5, 1990 at Northside Baptist Church. Tommy served and ministered to numerous families and generations of families in his 34-year career in funeral service. He was also a faithful member of Northside Baptist Church, singing in the choir and serving on the Historical committee. Listening to Southern Gospel music was also a favorite pastime. Tommy was a devoted husband, father and an especially loving grandfather, spending time with his pride and joy, his grandson Wesley. He took pride in his family, his work and was always desiring to please and serve others.
Chandious Jeanette Campbell died in the early hours of July 9th, 2022 in her home in Valdosta, GA at the age of sixty-three. She passed surrounded by family and friends. Jeanette is survived by two brothers, Jim and Ernest, and one sister, Lillie Mae. Also mourning her loss are her friend and constant companion, Alice, her three daughters, Misty, Samantha, and Heather, and her two sons, Bryan and Eric. She was blessed to know eleven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
LOWNDES, CO. – Lowndes County Fire Rescue Firefighter, Jacob Whiting was honored by leaders for exemplary service. On Monday at the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners Work Session, Commissioners and County leadership honored and recognized Lowndes County Fire Rescue Firefighter, Jacob Whiting. Firefighter Whiting was honored for his skillful performance under dire circumstances and exemplary service during a time of need. On Thursday, June 30, while off duty, Whiting came upon a vehicle accident in which an occupant was trapped. He was able to free the occupant from the vehicle and render aid until Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived.
VALDOSTA – Kappa Psi Sigma Philo Affiliates will host a Community Health Fair free for the public at Scott Park. A health fair at Scott Park hosted by Kappa Psi Sigma Philo Affiliates will feature many health checks and resources free for the community. The Community Health Fair will take place on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Scott Park located at 1101 Old Statenville Road, Valdosta, GA 31601. The health fair will feature health screenings, resources, and free food and drinks.
VALDOSTA – Barnes Drug Store is seeking sponsors for the 14th Annual 5K Fun Run benefiting the Girls on the Run program. The 14th Annual Barnes Drug Store 5K Fun Run will take place on Saturday, July 16, 2022. All proceeds and donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar. This year’s beneficiary is Girls on the Run, which is a phenomenal program designed for girls ages 8 to 13-years-old that empowers them by providing lessons and life skills through running.
Xavier White, age 32, was arrested on July 9, 2022, in connection with the death of Napoleon Ponder, age 51. He was taken into custody without incident after a Valdosta woman called 911 in regards to an unknown man being on her property. From the Valdosta Police Department:. On June...
VALDOSTA – Georgia gas prices have decreased compared to a week ago with Valdosta ranking as one of the least expensive metro markets. Georgia gas prices decreased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $4.19 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 13 cents less than a week ago, 24 cents less than last month, and $1.26 more than this time last year.
The wait for LHS football is almost over and that means season tickets must be renewed by July 13th. “The Lowndes Athletic Department reminds all Viking season ticket holders that Wednesday, July 13, 2022 is the deadline to renew your season tickets at Martin Stadium for the 2022 Viking football season. The ticket office is currently closed but will reopen on Monday July 11 at 9:00 am. Season ticket holders can reclaim their seats from 9:00 am till 4:30 pm on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
