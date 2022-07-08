ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Wi-Fi 7 router unveiled even though there are no Wi-Fi 7-enabled devices yet

By Tudor Cibean
TechSpot
TechSpot
 3 days ago
Forward-looking: The H3C Magic BE18000 is the first router to implement some of the new features of the upcoming Wi-Fi 7 standard, including support for 320MHz-wide channels, 4K-QAM, and Multi-Link Operation. However, you won't be able to use these new technologies until the first Wi-Fi 7 client devices launch next...

www.techspot.com

TechSpot

TechSpot

