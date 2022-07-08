JUVENILE SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY

LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police are the hunt for a wanted man and are hoping the public can help them catch him. Officials with the LaGrange Police Department say they have warrants out for 22-year-old Jeffery Michael Johnson for felony fleeing, attempting to elude police, reckless driving, and driving without a license.
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for two suspects accused of snatching a person’s wallet at a grocery store. According to police, the incident happened at Kroger in Tiger Town on the 4th of July. Authorities said the duo entered the store around 11:30 a.m. and removed the wallet from a purse while the victim was distracted.
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A crash involving two pedestrians and a vehicle is under investigation in Opelika. According to police, the crash happened on July 11, 2022, on Marvyn Parkway near Gateway Drive. Police officers and the fire department responded to the crash at 3:37 p.m. Police said the driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene following the crash.
Monday afternoon Opelika Police and Fire responded to a vehicle crash that involved two pedestrians, one of which later succumbed to their injuries. At approximately 3:37 p.m. first responders arrived on the scene on Marvyn Parkway near Gateway Drive in Opelika and located two individuals who “appeared to have been struck by a vehicle,” the police report said.
On 07/04/2022, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a Theft of Property, Third Degree, which occurred at Kroger, located at 2460 Enterprise Drive. At approximately 11:30 a.m. two white females entered the store and proceeded to remove the victim’s wallet from their purse while the victim was distracted. The first suspect, a white female with long reddish hair, is seen wearing a black t-shirt, jean shorts, and black sneakers. The second suspect, a white female with blonde hair, is seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, black leggings, and tennis shoes. The suspects then attempted to make purchases at Best Buy, and at businesses in Auburn, using the victim’s stolen debit card. If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting at a gas station on N. Lumpkin Road. Police tell WRBL the shooting happened Monday afternoon at Big Cat Fuels, located at 2936 N. Lumpkin Road. According to police, a man in his 20s was shot in the incident. The man was taken […]
On 07/11/2022 at approximately 3:37 p.m. Opelika Police and Fire responded to a vehicle crash involving pedestrians on Marvyn Parkway near Gateway Drive. Upon arrival, first responders located two individuals who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. A 45-year-old male was transported via helicopter, and a 63-year-old male by ambulance, to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, GA for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene. This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. If you have any information on this case, please contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.
The Opelika Police Department is seeking help identifying two suspects who are alleged to have stolen the wallet out of a victim’s purse on July 4 at the Opelika Kroger. Two white females entered the store at approximately 11:30 a.m. and “proceeded to remove the victims’ wallet from their pursue while the victim was distracted,” according to the police report.
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – First responders on scene confirm several construction workers are injured after being hit by a vehicle near a work zone along Marvyn Parkway in Opelika. Opelika police confirm two individuals were struck by a vehicle in the construction zone on Marvyn. They are alert and...
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A residential fire located on Sanford Avenue has claimed the life of a Eufaula woman. Around 4:49 a.m. on Saturday, a residential fire was reported to the Eufaula Police Communications Division. After arriving at the scene, police officers noticed the fire completely engulfed the rear of the home.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a child is dead after an accidental shooting Sunday. According to Montgomery Police Lt. Raymond Carson, police responded to a local hospital around 2:30 p.m. to report a person having been shot. Carson said the boy, whose exact age was not released, suffered...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – New details emerged this morning in a Saturday night shooting death on Trask Drive. According to police, 26-year-old Sybearia Paige died after being shot outside a party at a South Columbus residence over the weekend. Police said the suspect in the shooting, Brooklyn Johnson, age 21, turned herself in to police […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly overnight shooting. 21-year-old Brooklynn Johnson was arrested Sunday and charged with murder. She’s accused of gunning down 26-year-old Sybearia Paige late Saturday night on Trask Drive. The victim later died at the hospital. Johnson...
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three juveniles are now in the custody of the Opelika Police Department following an alleged shooting in the Avenue A area. On July 8, at approximately 2 p.m., officers responded to calls of shots being fired near South 4th Street. After speaking with a witness, officers...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified a victim in a fatal shooting Friday afternoon. According to police, 26-year-old Antonio Thomas, of Montgomery, was killed. Police and fire medics responded to the 600 block of North Pass Road, located near Northern Boulevard, after 4 p.m. regarding people being shot....
UPDATE 07/08/2022 5:30 p.m. – According to the Opelika Police Department, three juvenile suspects are in custody following police chase. According to a news release from the police department, the arrests follow the closure of N. 8th Street at 2nd Avenue earlier in the day, due to a heavy police presence in the area. Police […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— New details have emerged in a fatal hit-and-run incident that took the life of a pedestrian nearly one year ago. Thomas Rowe, 28, had moved to Columbus two months before being fatally struck by a vehicle on June 27, 2021. Police say he was hit somewhere on Saint Mary’s Road between the roundabout and Longwood Lane. Witnesses describe the car as a dark colored Honda Civic, between the year models of a 2015 to 2018.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department arrested a man with various outstanding warrants, according to officials. Police say that Steven Michael Carson, 44, had warrants for 15 counts of financial transaction card theft, 17 counts of financial transaction card fraud, one count of theft by taking, and two counts of violation of probation. […]
EUFAULA, Ala, (WRBL) – A deadly house fire in Eufaula claimed the life of a 25-year old woman. Just before 5 a.m., the house fire on Sanford Avenue was reported to the Eufaula Police Department. According to police, the rear of the structure was fully engulfed when they arrived. The Eufaula Fire Department found a […]
Comments / 0