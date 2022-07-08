ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

Bloomfield Announces Application Period for State Rental Assistance Program

 4 days ago

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The State of New Jersey Rental Assistance Program (SRAP) will accept applications to be added to the waiting list starting Monday, July 11 at 9:00 AM until Friday, July 22 at 5:00 PM. Applications must be submitted online at: WaitlistCheck.com/NJ559. “With inflation and...

