SAN ANGELO – San Angelo City Officials announced Monday that the long awaited opening of the Municipal Pool for the summer will finally take place Tuesday. According to information from the City of San Angelo, the Municipal Pool will officially reopen at noon Tuesday, July 12. The pool, located at 18 E. Avenue A, will be open for public swimming from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays through Labor Day and will be closed every Monday for maintenance. Admission is $5 per person for ages 3-64, $3 for ages 65+ and ages 2 and younger are free.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO